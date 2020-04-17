U.Today Original Article

XRP Price Prediction — Obstacles On the Way to $0.20

XRP is trying to maintain the relevant short-term bullish trend

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Neither bulls nor bears are fully controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market. Respectively, the sideways trend is prevailing at the moment.

Meanwhile, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours and currently amounts to 64%.

The relevant data for XRP is below.

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $8 354 870 375

Price: $0.189497

Volume (24h): $2 185 886 028

Change (24h): -0.61%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Sharp dump or consolidation before continued growth?

Yesterday, XRP was able to continue recovering from the $0.180 support level with the price holding above the two-hour level EMA55. At night, on declining volumes, buyers tried to continue growth, but after a maximum at $0.193, the pair rolled back to $0.187.

If the XRP price can gain a foothold on the moving average of the EMA55, then after consolidation, growth could continue to the psychological mark at $0.20.

However, if the pair can't remain near average prices, then one should expect a return to the weekly minimum zone.

On the bigger time frame, the bearish divergence has been formed on the RSI indicator. XRP could not hold above the important resistance at $0.20 formed around one month ago. In this case, the more likely forecast is a decline to the $0.17 area soon.

XRP is trading at $0.1897 at press time.