XRP Price Prediction — How Long Can Bulls Hold Above $0.20?

Even though most of the top 10 coins are still in the green zone, the bearish mood is getting more powerful. The top gainer is Tezos (XTZ), whose rate has risen by more than 5% since yesterday. However, if a few days ago the price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was rising due to the halving, today it is located in the red zone, showing a 3.39% decrease.

While Bitcoin (BTC) continues trading sideways, the rates of altcoins have been more volatile, which has influenced the market share of the main crypto. Its index has slightly dropped recently and is now 64.1%.

XRP/USD: Analyzing chances of holding above $0.20

XRP trading volumes were at their usual average level yesterday. Buyers could not overcome the resistance of the upper trend line, and the price fluctuated all day at the psychological $0.20 mark.

Today, the price decline may be limited to the support at the bottom up trend line. If sellers succeed in pushing support for $0.187, then the chances of a re-test of the $0.213 resistance will sharply decrease.

On the daily chart, XRP has formed a bearish divergence on the RSI indicator. Moreover, the trading volume has continued dropping, which means that it has already reached a local high and the correction has come. Summing up, the nearest zone XRP might reach is the support at $0.18.

XRP is trading at $0.1984 at press time.