XRP Price Prediction: Have Bulls Given Up Conquering $0.20?

Can one expect a drop to $0.17 after XRP fails to fix above $0.20?

The week is about to finish under the dictation of the bears as most of the top cryptos are in the red. Tezos (XTZ) has had the largest gains with its price rising by 2.18% since yesterday.

The stagnation period within the cryptocurrency market has affected the total market capitalization in a negative manner, dropping below the $200B mark, and currently sitting at $192.5B.

Below is the relevant data of XRP and it's looking at press time:

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $8,315,075,186

Price: $0.189069

Volume (24H): $1,963,367,511

Change (24H): 0.77%

XRP/USD: Bulls Exhausts Efforts for Further Growth

Yesterday, the bears knocked out a pair of XRP/USD from the rising green channel. The local minimum was set at $0.182. Even though the coin has shown a price increase of about 1% in the last 24 hours, the bearish scenario prevails over the bullish tone.

Over the past night, XRP could recover above its $0.187 level, but to return to the rising channel, buyers need to overcome the average price level. If this cannot be done today, then by the end of the week, the decline may reach the area of high liquidity at $0.18.

Looking at the bigger time frame, the scenario is more positive as the rising channel has not been broken yet. In this case, it is unlikely that a sharp decline will occur soon.

Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is located in a sideways trend and lacking any signals for a possible move downwards. To sum it up, the long-term target is the range between $0.21-$0.23, which can be reached by the end of the month.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1839.