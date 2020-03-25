Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction — Focusing on a Correction at $0.15

📈 Price Predictions
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 13:55
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The bearish mood has strengthened after Bitcoin (BTC) wasn't able to reach $7,000. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are under seller pressure.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The cryptocurrency market capitalization has sharply dropped over the last day. This decrease may be connected with the recent price decrease of the main crypto. The current index amounts to $179.5 Bln.

Total market cap
Total market cap

Relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $7 000 516 920

  • Price: $0.159443

  • Volume (24h): $2 106 382 518

  • Change (24h): -2.07%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: $0.15 as the bounce-off Level 

XRP has remained in a relatively sideways trend over the past few days. Its bearish mood is not as vivid as that of Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). In all, the XRP rate has fallen by 1.29%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP has failed to hold above $0.1650 for the second time in a row. Respectively, its chances of rising have decreased. Moreover, there is not enough liquidity in the area around $0.17 and above.

Must Read
XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term - READ MORE

All in all, XRP will retest crucial support at $0.15 soon before an uptrend continues.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the bullish mood is prevailing over the bearish. The MACD indicator has just entered the green zone. Moreover, the Visible Range suggests high liquidity at levels above $0.18. In this case, we suspect April will be a bullish month for the third most popular crypto. The first resistance that XRP will attain shortly is $0.18.

XRP is trading at $0.1596 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — $7,000 This Week?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — $7,000 This Week?
XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term

XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term
XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction — Focusing on a Correction at $0.15

📈 Price Predictions
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 13:55
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The bearish mood has strengthened after Bitcoin (BTC) wasn't able to reach $7,000. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are under seller pressure.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The cryptocurrency market capitalization has sharply dropped over the last day. This decrease may be connected with the recent price decrease of the main crypto. The current index amounts to $179.5 Bln.

Total market cap
Total market cap

Relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $7 000 516 920

  • Price: $0.159443

  • Volume (24h): $2 106 382 518

  • Change (24h): -2.07%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: $0.15 as the bounce-off Level 

XRP has remained in a relatively sideways trend over the past few days. Its bearish mood is not as vivid as that of Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). In all, the XRP rate has fallen by 1.29%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP has failed to hold above $0.1650 for the second time in a row. Respectively, its chances of rising have decreased. Moreover, there is not enough liquidity in the area around $0.17 and above.

Must Read
XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term - READ MORE

All in all, XRP will retest crucial support at $0.15 soon before an uptrend continues.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the bullish mood is prevailing over the bearish. The MACD indicator has just entered the green zone. Moreover, the Visible Range suggests high liquidity at levels above $0.18. In this case, we suspect April will be a bullish month for the third most popular crypto. The first resistance that XRP will attain shortly is $0.18.

XRP is trading at $0.1596 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — $7,000 This Week?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — $7,000 This Week?
XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term

XRP Price Targets $0.25, Promising 40-50% Profit in Mid-Term
XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?