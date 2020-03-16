XRP Price Prediction — Chances for $0.01 Breakout Increase

Although XRP has tried to resist the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline for a long time, it is also located in the red zone. The decline over the last week has amounted to almost 35%, which is much less than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have lost 42% and 47% respectively.
On the other hand, the XRP rate has risen against Bitcoin (BTC). As one can notice, the growth has been significant over the past week.
Relevant data for XRP is below.
-
Name: XRP
-
Ticker: XRP
-
Market Cap: $5 926 373 985
-
Price: $0.135250
-
Volume (24h): $2 352 933 430
-
Change (24h): -14.11%
The data is relevant at press time.
XRP/USD: Trying to resist the falling market
XRP is showing one of the best price dynamics against the falling market. Its rate has declined by 14% over the past 24 hours, which is a much smaller drop than most of the other coins from the top 10 list have experienced.
On the 4H chart, XRP failed to stay above $0.16, having confirmed the absence of buyers even in the short-term. The MACD indicator is moving downward and the ongoing decline is accompanied by rising selling volume. Summing up, the short term price forecast is a decline to $0.12.
On the bigger time frame, the situation is even worse. There is no liquidity at current levels, meaning that the bearish trend may last a long time.
In this regard, the next support zone is located around the $0.10 level. The daily MACD is also red without any signals of a potential reversal.
XRP is trading at $0.13 at press time.