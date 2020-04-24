U.Today Original Article

XRP Price Prediction — Breaking the Resistance, Heading to $0.20

Do bulls have enough strength push XRP to $0.20?
The cryptocurrency market was positively affected by the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC) yesterday. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Against the fast rise of the market, the total capitalisation index has recovered its position and is now located above the $200 Bln mark.

The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $8 629 966 492

  • Price: $0.195737

  • Volume (24h): $2 300 592 378

  • Change (24h): 4.48%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Trying to catch up with BTC's growth

Our XRP price prediction from yesterday has justified itself. The coin has almost reached the $0.20 mark. The rise over the past 24 hours has amounted to 4.67%.

Yesterday, the two-hour moving average EMA55 kept XRP from a drawback and the pair's recovery continued to the psychological mark of $0.20.

After reaching the daily maximum at $0.20, the price rolled back a bit, but growth towards the resistance at $0.213 might be possible soon. However, if the cryptocurrency market faces a correction, XRP will not go higher alone.

On the daily chart, tensions are increasing as XRP is stuck between the strong support at $0.18 and resistance at around $0.20. Moreover, the lines of the Bollinger Band indicator are getting narrower, suggesting an upcoming breakout downward. The decline is also supported by the relatively low trading volume and lack of bull interest in pushing the price higher.

XRP is trading at $0.1963 at press time.

 

