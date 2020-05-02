XRP Price Prediction: Accumulating Efforts for Breakout to $0.22

U.Today Original Article

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

After a slight correction, the bulls are back in the game and are ready to push the rates for the top 10 coins to new heights. However, none of the cryptocurrencies have surpassed 1% growth.

The fast rise for Bitcoin (BTC) with each passing week has positively influenced its market share, increasing it by 2 points and is currently at 65.5%.

The cryptocurrency market capitalization has also grown by around $30 billion since last week, and at the moment, constitutes $245.1 billion.

Below is the relevant data for XRP and how it is looking today:

Name: XRP

Ticker: XRP

Market Cap: $9,703,831,691

Price: $0.219977

Volume (24H): $2,122,138,604

Change (24H): 0.88%

XRP/USD: Can Buyers Continue to Recover in the Overheated Market?

Yesterday, buyers were able to restore the price of XRP to the $0.225 area, but by the end of the day, sellers pushed the price back down to the average price level and its support level of $0.213. During the Asian session, the market was no longer feeling pressure from sellers, and the pair were able to recover above the EMA55 level.

At the moment, the price of XRP is balancing around the average price level, but if the bears continue to exert pressure, it will go down to the dotted trend line.

Looking at the daily chart, the overall picture is positive for the third most popular crypto. The rate continues to go up alongside the trading volume, which is a good sign in terms of further growth.

The 50-Day Moving Average (50 MA) has recently changed its position and is now trending upwards. If XRP can break its resistance level at $0.2320, the next important level is $0.25. All in all, there is a high probability that the bulls will attain this next week.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.2201.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!