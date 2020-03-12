BTC
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction — $0.10 Crucial Support for Bulls

📈 Price Predictions
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 14:35
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After today's dump in the cryptocurrency market, a short sideways trend has begun. However, all of the top 10 coins remain in the red zone.

top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

In terms of weekly analysis, the XRP rate has lost almost half of its price.

XRP chart
XRP chart

The relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $7 006 381 659

  • Price: $0.159897

  • Volume (24h): $2 886 176 419

  • Change (24h): -26.33%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Is there an obstacle for sellers at $0.10?

XRP has fallen the least compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The decline has amounted to 24.82% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is oversold on the hourly chart, as well as on other time frames. We can expect the short-term forecast to be a sideways trend as there are neither efforts from sellers to push the price lower nor strength from bulls to start a correction.

In this case, one may expect XRP to trade between $0.16 and $0.15 in the nearest days.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, a bearish mood has become even more visible. The MA 50 and MA 100 are dropping and there are no signs of a trend reversal. In this regard, a more likely price projection is a decline to the next important zone at $0.12.

XRP is trading at $0.1601 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction — Going Below $0.01 Soon?

📈 Price Predictions
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 14:45
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a sharp dump, some altcoins have started their correction wave. Mainly, Litecoin (LTC) has rocketed by more than 10% over the last day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The rate of TRX has fallen by around 2% over the past 24 hours, however, the decline over the last week has been more profound.

TRX chart
TRX chart

Relevant data for TRON is below.

  • Name: TRON

  • Ticker: TRX

  • Market Cap: $683 846 714

  • Price: $0.010255

  • Volume (24h): $1 792 012 492

  • Change (24h): -0.35%

The data is relevant at press time.

TRX/USD: Bounce off the support zone at $0.01

Despite attempts to recover from the dump, the TRON (TRX) price has dropped by 40% over the last week.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, TRX is forming short-term growth. It is too early to think about a trend reversal, however, growth to the next liquidity level of $0.12 is about to happen. Moreover, the coin is oversold enough and there are no more active sellers to push the price lower.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

On a bigger time frame, the bearish trend has just begun. The Moving averages on the daily chart are starting to drop, as well as the MACD indicator, which is already located in the red zone.

In this case, one can expect one more price drop to $0.006 before a correction wave upward.

TRX is trading at $0.0107 at press time.

#Tron Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

