XRP Price May Hit $0.3, Coming Out of Falling Wedge: Crypto Analyst

The third largest cryptocurrency may be able to regain the $0.3 level soon after reversing from its Falling Wedge pattern, an analyst claims

XRP has been trading under the $0.20 for a while already, unable to regain the $0.25 level. However, a trading expert believes that the third largest currency may break out of its floating in the lows and surge to regain the $0.30 price mark.

‘A massive Falling Wedge’

The analyst and trader @IamCryptoWolf has shared a chart in which he draws attention to a massive Falling Wedge pattern on the XRP chart.

This is often a bullish formation, so the expert points out that a possible outcome could be XRP surging back to the $0.30 level.

The trader has also shared a chart which shows the ROI (return on investments) provided by the three major currencies – BTC, ETH and XRP – over the last four years. The XRP curve is higher than that of BTC but lower that the ETH ROI curve.

Mati Greenspan bullish on XRP long term

The crypto analyst and the founder of Quantum Economics Mati Greenspan believes that the XRP price is going to surge in the long run because it has several major factors for that: good tech, strong team and close collaboration with financial institutions.

Good tech. Strong team. Probably the only crypto project regularly closing deals with financial institutions. https://t.co/x338RGGAlC — Mati Greenspan [not trading advice] (@MatiGreenspan) December 30, 2019

Another big portion of XRP transacted

The Whale Alert account reports that another large amount of XRP has been transacted recently – almost 57 mln in XRP (that’s about $11 mln).

As a rule, the community is indignant about such big XRP amounts transacted, believing those to be dumps on the market.

Earlier this year, the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed the issue of regular XRP dumps, saying that these sales are necessary for increasing the liquidity of the asset.

As U.Today reported on Monday, Mati Greenspan pointed out regular XRP sales as one of the issues to do with this cryptocurrency which prevents the price from rising.