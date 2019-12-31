Back
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price May Hit $0.3, Coming Out of Falling Wedge: Crypto Analyst

0
📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The third largest cryptocurrency may be able to regain the $0.3 level soon after reversing from its Falling Wedge pattern, an analyst claims

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

XRP has been trading under the $0.20 for a while already, unable to regain the $0.25 level. However, a trading expert believes that the third largest currency may break out of its floating in the lows and surge to regain the $0.30 price mark.

‘A massive Falling Wedge’

The analyst and trader @IamCryptoWolf has shared a chart in which he draws attention to a massive Falling Wedge pattern on the XRP chart.

This is often a bullish formation, so the expert points out that a possible outcome could be XRP surging back to the $0.30 level.

The trader has also shared a chart which shows the ROI (return on investments) provided by the three major currencies – BTC, ETH and XRP – over the last four years. The XRP curve is higher than that of BTC but lower that the ETH ROI curve.

XRP ROI
Image via Twitter

Mati Greenspan bullish on XRP long term

The crypto analyst and the founder of Quantum Economics Mati Greenspan believes that the XRP price is going to surge in the long run because it has several major factors for that: good tech, strong team and close collaboration with financial institutions.

Must Read
XRP's Liquidity Index Smashes Previous All-Time High on Bitso

Another big portion of XRP transacted

The Whale Alert account reports that another large amount of XRP has been transacted recently – almost 57 mln in XRP (that’s about $11 mln).

As a rule, the community is indignant about such big XRP amounts transacted, believing those to be dumps on the market.

Earlier this year, the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed the issue of regular XRP dumps, saying that these sales are necessary for increasing the liquidity of the asset.

As U.Today reported on Monday, Mati Greenspan pointed out regular XRP sales as one of the issues to do with this cryptocurrency which prevents the price from rising.

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Will Be "the Survivor" in Crypto: CNBC

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

