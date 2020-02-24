XRP Price May Head Towards $0.46 as Crypto Traders Turn Bullish

Original article based on tweet

Traders are bullish and name specific figures $0.46-$0.60 in a recent prediction while Weiss Ratings slams the Ripple CEO for his probanking attitude

While the XRP price keeps fluctuating below $0.30, overall market sentiment regarding the coin remains bullish. Crypto traders anticipate various movements in the price in the short term but all seem to bet on XRP surging.

An analyst predicts the $0.46 price level, particularly, and even higher.

‘We can continue towards $0.46 and possibly $0.60.'

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe has dedicated a post to XRP, saying the situation will likely be okay for this crypto coin.

The expert points to a Support Resistance Flip on the chart saying that XRP needs to hold above $0.25 in order to keep rising to $0.46. The possible destination could also be as high as $0.60.

Image via Twitter

XRP expected to surge as the current chart resembles 2017

Twitter user @mrlevelup has shared a bullish view on XRP on his Twitter page. Showing similarities between a chart from 2017 and a chart from this year, he shows that the market is now at a similar point as it was back then, at which the XRP price surged.

@mrlevelup expects XRP to soar and provides details in a video he posted to the comment thread.

Image via Twitter

Must Read Tron’s Justin Sun Gives Interview to CNN, Shortly After Brad Garlinghouse - READ MORE

Weiss Ratings slams Ripple CEO

On Saturday, February 22, financial analytical agency Weiss Ratings published a post criticizing the head of blockchain giant Ripple. The agency bashed Brad Garlinghouse for saying the cryptocurrency world cannot function without banks and that getting bankers on board is crucial for crypto's future.

Weiss Ratings supports the opinion popular in the crypto space that crypto is likely to replace banks. Their tweet is as follows:

“#Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that stressing compliance is key to getting bankers on board with #crypto. We don't need bankers to get involved in the crypto. Maybe he and his company do, but the space doesn't. Crypto doesn't need banks, because crypto will replace them.”

In the comment thread, the XRP community showed their disagreement and began a heated discussion.

Image via Twitter