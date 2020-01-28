Back

XRP Price Is Getting Painful to Look at, Says Trader. Is Another Crash Coming?

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    When the whole market is rallying, XRP somehow fails to follow suit, which means that another major sell-off might be in store for its holders

XRP Price Is Getting Painful to Look at, Says Trader. Is Another Crash Coming?
Contents

Trader Jacob Canfield apparently thinks that XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, could soon witness another sell-off. 

Canfield recently noticed that XRP was lagging behind Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, which made its price action painful to look at. 

Must Read
Ripple Unlocks 100 Mln XRP, Community Expects Another Sell-Off to Come - READ MORE

The Damocles' sword hanging over XRP   

As the graph below shows, the token is still trapped within a large descending triangle that is formed when an asset makes a series of lower highs. Meanwhile, the horizontal line of the triangle represents the current level of support. 

XRP
image by @JacobCanfield

Descending triangles can resolve in both bearish and bullish directions. However, at this point, it seems likely that the XRP price will break below the lower support, which will very almost certainly result in another price crash. 

Over the last 24 hours, XRP has plunged 2.53 percent against BTC. The token is failing to move the needle at $0.232, CoinStats data shows.  

XRP Price
image by @coinstats.app

Must Read
Ripple IPO Will Help Increase XRP Price: Major XRP Supporter - READ MORE

Will XRP recover in 2020? 

Ripple's XRP sales dropped by more than 80 percent in Q4 2019, which is attributed to the company's decision to halt programmatic sales. This could eventually lead to the much-awaited price recovery since the aggressive selling of XRP by Ripple Labs has been one of the strongest bear narratives. 

Even despite its grim technical picture, American economist Jeffrey Tucker is certain that XRP is an important technology that has a lot of upside potential

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles