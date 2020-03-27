XRP Price Heading Up – Will Bulls Make It to New High?

-
Since the 50-percent collapse of the Bitcoin price on March 12, the third most popular cryptocurrency, XRP, which dropped to $0.1236 then, has now regained the $0.1760 level.
The XRP Liquidity index just started gaining strength for hitting a new all-time high in Australia after a heavy drop on March 13 in several ODL corridors. Traders now cannot agree on which scenario XRP is going to execute in the short-term, but more of them are bullish.
Is XRP heading for $0.225?
Trader ‘Lingrid’ from TradingView is of the opinion that XRP is heading upwards and has set $0.225 as the next target. She explained her bullish prediction by saying that XRP has broken the resistance line.
“XRPUSD broke the resistance line. I bet on the growth of XRPUSD. I predict that the price will reach the level of 0.225”
Earlier, U.Today reported that trader ‘Captain Faibik', on Twitter, also expected XRP to rise in the short term. He wrote that XRP was targeting the $0.25 level and would bring its investors 40-50 percent profits in the mid-term.
Bearish take
Trader ‘Nagihatoum’ shared a chart on which is shown a Rising Wedge pattern forming, often considered a bearish sign. He expects XRP to make a deep plunge and hit $0.0938, calling the setup a Bear Flag.
“Rising wedge, call it what you want, it is going down. And it has been going down that channel for almost a year and a half. Long not recommended, only the microtrend is up. I expect the XRP suicide army to show up on my idea.”