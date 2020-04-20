XRP Price Heading for $0.24 as Almost 60 Mln Sent by Anonymous Investors

Tweet-based article

The third largest cryptocurrency is aiming at $0.23-$0.24, traders believe, while the XRP Liquidity Index drops in Mexico and anonymous holders send around 60 mln XRP

After surging to the $0.33 level on February 15 and then descending in a downward trend to $0.13 on March 13 (the day which followed the so-called Black Thursday), XRP has gradually recovered to the $0.20 level and been trading in the range below that price mark since then.

At the time of writing, XRP is exchanging hands at $0.1929. However, some traders from TradingView believe that the Ripple’s coin is about to start rising and to the $0.23-$0.24 levels.

XRP price is heading North

Trader ‘mr_kosovskiy’ has shared his XRP prediction on TradingView. He reckons that the third most popular cryptocurrency is heading towards the potential buy zone of $0.20 first and before surging towards $0.23.

“Keeps pushing the level. it's more reliable to buy after a breakdown and level test. the ascending structure is not broken. Upward channel. Fibonacci level, correction level 0.38%. Canceling the upward movement will be a breakthrough of the dynamic support (to get out of the channel down.)”

Trader ‘dejaughanhibbert’ believes that at the moment XRP is in a bullish trend and is retesting the support. His forecast is that XRP is going towards $0.2448.

“Price is currently in a bullish trend also broke resistance and is retesting as support. also looking at the 3rd touch on the bullish H4 trend.”

Nearly 60 mln XRP moved

As reported by XRPL Monitor, over the last twenty-four hours, 58.2 mln XRP has been transacted by anonymous wallets, as well as crypto exchanges. In USD this amount totals $11,584,26.

43.2 mln XRP of it was moved between wallets of the South-Korean exchange Bithumb - $8,340,667.2. The rest of the crypto was transacted between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

Meanwhile, the XRP Liquidity index on the XRP/MXN pair on the Mexican exchange Bitso has been unable to reach a new all-time high. The distance between the current ATH and today’s present trading volume is around 11 mln, unlike previous times as can clearly be seen on the chart. This may signify a drop in XRP trading volume in this ODL corridor.