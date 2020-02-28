Back
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Has Space to Reclaim $0.30 If the Following Happens

📰 News
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 15:12
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    Crypto analyst states that XRP has a chance to reclaim the psychologically important level of $0.30

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Dutch crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has taken to Twitter to address the community and share with them a prediction on the XRP price.

‘XRP can return to $0.30’

The analyst is looking at the XRP/USDT and XRP/BTC pairs. The third most valuable coin has a chance to return to the $0.28 - $0.30 highs, he says, if it first reclaims the $0.245 level.

XRP price
Image via Twitter

Must Read
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Talks About New Changes for XRP Ledger - READ MORE

‘Tether is more liquid than XRP’

Financial agency Weiss Crypto Ratings has posted a tweet criticizing XRP following the recent news of Ripple partnering with the UK-based Azimo remittance platform. Azimo plans to set up an ODL corridor to provide payments to the Philippines.

Replying to this, Weiss Crypto Ratings stated that XRP may not be the perfect option for that. Stablecoins, and USDT in particular, are much more liquid than XRP, the tweet says.

“Money transfer service #Azimo will use #Ripple's #ODL service to speed up the fund transfer in Philippines. Why not use #stablecoins instead? #USDT is more liquid than #XRP. This would have been a novelty in 2015. Now there are better options than XRP for moving fiat around.”

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
Ripple's Partnership with MoneyGram Criticized by Financial Times

Ripple's Partnership with MoneyGram Criticized by Financial Times
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in Bear Market, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt

Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in Bear Market, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt
S&P 500 Looks Like 'Bitcoin Dump' with $3.4 Trln Erased in Days: Analyst

S&P 500 Looks Like 'Bitcoin Dump' with $3.4 Trln Erased in Days: Analyst