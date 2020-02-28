XRP Price Has Space to Reclaim $0.30 If the Following Happens

Original article based on tweet

Dutch crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has taken to Twitter to address the community and share with them a prediction on the XRP price.

‘XRP can return to $0.30’

The analyst is looking at the XRP/USDT and XRP/BTC pairs. The third most valuable coin has a chance to return to the $0.28 - $0.30 highs, he says, if it first reclaims the $0.245 level.

‘Tether is more liquid than XRP’

Financial agency Weiss Crypto Ratings has posted a tweet criticizing XRP following the recent news of Ripple partnering with the UK-based Azimo remittance platform. Azimo plans to set up an ODL corridor to provide payments to the Philippines.

Replying to this, Weiss Crypto Ratings stated that XRP may not be the perfect option for that. Stablecoins, and USDT in particular, are much more liquid than XRP, the tweet says.