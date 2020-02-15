XRP Price Floats at $0.33, Community Believes Higher Gains on Horizon

Original article based on tweet

The third largest cryptocurrency keeps recapturing its previous gains, and the community is more bullish than before

The XRP community watches the price of the third biggest coin growing and makes further bullish forecasts.

The price surge is triggering interest

Investor Kevin Cage says that people are starting to pay attention to XRP only now, while they had plenty of time to accumulate XRP before – while it was trading below $0.20.

He reckons that interest to assets rising in price is much higher than to those which are in the lows and so he believes that when XRP hits $1, many will start buying it only then.

Friends & Family hitting me up today to buy $XRP bc they saw it was up a little. Human Psychology, Folks. Nobody wanted to pull the trigger when it was 18 cents



Imagine how many people will hit you up when we actually get moving. They'll buy at $1#HadTheirChance #XRPCommunity — Kevin Cage (@Kevin_Cage_) February 14, 2020

Technical analysts are also bullish on this coin, although they pay much more attention to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ripple moves 20 mln XRP

The XRPL Monitor account has shared details of another XRP portion released by Ripple. This time it is 20 mln XRP moved between the company’s wallets.

Transaction Type: Payment

Amount: 20,000,000 XRP

Fee: 12 drops (0.000012 XRP)

Sender: Ripple

Sender Balance: 3,547,807.354247

Receiver: r3u9Yrb7Kgaiw3CZqk1t3yQ8YagrNVT665

Receiver Balance: 22,000,000.993946

Link: https://t.co/BhqVgZHRvN — XRPL Monitor (@XRPL_Monitor) February 14, 2020

Ripple owns around half of the total supply and releases small stashes from time to time for investment purposes or other goals. On the first day of each month, the blockchain behemoth unlocks 1 bln XRP from escrow.

This makes many in the XRP community disappointed, since they believe all the XRP released this way eventually finds its way to the market and keeps the price from skyrocketing.