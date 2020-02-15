XRP Price Floats at $0.33, Community Believes Higher Gains on Horizon

The XRP community watches the price of the third biggest coin growing and makes further bullish forecasts.
The price surge is triggering interest
Investor Kevin Cage says that people are starting to pay attention to XRP only now, while they had plenty of time to accumulate XRP before – while it was trading below $0.20.
He reckons that interest to assets rising in price is much higher than to those which are in the lows and so he believes that when XRP hits $1, many will start buying it only then.
Friends & Family hitting me up today to buy $XRP bc they saw it was up a little. Human Psychology, Folks. Nobody wanted to pull the trigger when it was 18 cents— Kevin Cage (@Kevin_Cage_) February 14, 2020
Imagine how many people will hit you up when we actually get moving. They'll buy at $1#HadTheirChance #XRPCommunity
Technical analysts are also bullish on this coin, although they pay much more attention to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Ripple moves 20 mln XRP
The XRPL Monitor account has shared details of another XRP portion released by Ripple. This time it is 20 mln XRP moved between the company’s wallets.
Transaction Type: Payment— XRPL Monitor (@XRPL_Monitor) February 14, 2020
Amount: 20,000,000 XRP
Fee: 12 drops (0.000012 XRP)
Sender: Ripple
Sender Balance: 3,547,807.354247
Receiver: r3u9Yrb7Kgaiw3CZqk1t3yQ8YagrNVT665
Receiver Balance: 22,000,000.993946
Link: https://t.co/BhqVgZHRvN
Ripple owns around half of the total supply and releases small stashes from time to time for investment purposes or other goals. On the first day of each month, the blockchain behemoth unlocks 1 bln XRP from escrow.
This makes many in the XRP community disappointed, since they believe all the XRP released this way eventually finds its way to the market and keeps the price from skyrocketing.
Bankers coin was invented so that once garlichouse dumps the entire treasury on the hodlers, they realize that centralization is evil and their believe in plan₿ manifests itself— //Ethereum 𝕵ack (@BTC_JackSparrow) February 15, 2020
Bankers coin is a necessary evil pic.twitter.com/6PgIoUY8pi