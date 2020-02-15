Back
XRP Price Floats at $0.33, Community Believes Higher Gains on Horizon

📰 News
Sat, 02/15/2020 - 08:54
    Yuri Molchan

    The third largest cryptocurrency keeps recapturing its previous gains, and the community is more bullish than before

XRP Price Floats at $0.33, Community Believes Higher Gains on Horizon

The XRP community watches the price of the third biggest coin growing and makes further bullish forecasts.

XRP CMC

The price surge is triggering interest

Investor Kevin Cage says that people are starting to pay attention to XRP only now, while they had plenty of time to accumulate XRP before – while it was trading below $0.20.

He reckons that interest to assets rising in price is much higher than to those which are in the lows and so he believes that when XRP hits $1, many will start buying it only then.

Technical analysts are also bullish on this coin, although they pay much more attention to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP 1

Ripple moves 20 mln XRP

The XRPL Monitor account has shared details of another XRP portion released by Ripple. This time it is 20 mln XRP moved between the company’s wallets.

Ripple owns around half of the total supply and releases small stashes from time to time for investment purposes or other goals. On the first day of each month, the blockchain behemoth unlocks 1 bln XRP from escrow.

This makes many in the XRP community disappointed, since they believe all the XRP released this way eventually finds its way to the market and keeps the price from skyrocketing.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

