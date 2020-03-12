BTC
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Falls to $0.15 as 150 Mln XRP Moved Between Two Crypto Heavyweights

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:17
  • Yuri Molchan

    The XRP price is plummenting, following the Bitcoin price collapse. Meanwhile, large sums of XRP are being moved involving the two biggest crypto exchanges

Contents

As Bitcoin is heading downwards like a bolt of lightning (from the $7,500 area down to the $6,084 zone), altcoins are following, turning the crypto market into a real blood bath.

The third-largest coin, XRP, has dropped to the $0.15 price mark, losing around 20 percent overnight, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the XRPL Monitor bot showed a staggering 150 mln XRP was moved with the participation of two top-performing crypto exchanges.

XRP crashes, following Bitcoin and the stock market

The chief of digital currencies at VanEck, Gabor Gurbacs, has shared some recent data on the stock market collapse on his Twitter page. He called the stock market a ‘time machine’, saying that its current figures have returned to those of March 2018.

The Bitcoin price has been showing a massive retreat and is currently trading in the $6,000 area while just a few hours earlier BTC was worth around a thousand USD more.

This has impacted the price of altcoins, including XRP – it has dropped from $0.19 down to $0.15.

XRP CMC

Prominent Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has compared Bitcoin to a sinking ship as news spread of BTC falling below $7,000.

150 mln XRP transferred amid the crypto market fall

The XRPL Monitor bot has detected several massive transactions totalling a staggering 150 mln XRP. That’s $23,162,642.

The largest transactions here were made with the participation of the two largest exchanges – Binance and Bitfinex. The Japanese Bitbank was also involved in some of these wire transfers.

#Ripple Price Prediction #Ripple News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

