Back
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Expected to Go Above $0.40 While Its Liquidity Rises

📰 News
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 10:13
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    While the third biggest crypto has been showing some flat trading, its index of liquidity in the Philippines is soaring and traders are expecting a price surge soon

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

At press time, the third-largest currency XRP is trading at $0.26, as per figures shared by CoinMarketCap. Recently, it briefly overcame the $0.30 barrier before pulling back to its current price level.

Traders are now sharing their bullish predictions and, in the meantime, the index of XRP liquidity in the Philippines has almost reached a new major level.

‘XRP getting ready for a slingshot’

A Twitter user, whose name is from a Wall Street movie (Sir Gordon Gecko), seems to be extremely bullish on XRP. He shared a tweet with his 10,000 followers, saying he believes the XRP price is about to skyrocket. The chart shows that the upward line is going beyond the $0.40 level.

Make sure you’re wearing an old pair of pants, he writes optimistically.

XRP price
Image via Twitter

Previously, the same Twitter user published a post, saying XRP had formed a Golden Cross pattern on the chart.

XRP supporter @HaraldoXRP expects two of the largest currencies – Bitcoin and XRP – to go green next week. He spread the word in a recent tweet.

Must Read
XRP to Benefit from VeChain's Partnership with Bitrue Exchange - READ MORE

‘Forget about XRP for a while’

Serial entrepreneur going by the name of @360_trader also seems bullish on XRP, but not immediately. Unlike those who keep promising every week that the XRP price is going to rise to the moon, this Twitter user has adopted a different approach.

Criticizing those ecstatic XRP bulls that keep promising extremely high figures for XRP, he believes that the community should keep it but ‘forget about it [XRP] for a while until the time is right. He tweeted:

“Everytime we get a #crypto up leg, the $XRP to the moon charts come out.  According to these “experts” we should at least be at $5 by now. Own it, Sleep on it, Forget about it for awhile.  Put the $XRP remote controller down, you broke it.”

XRP liquidity rises

Meanwhile, the liquidity index of XRP has continued rising, almost reaching a new ATH in the Philippines on the XRP/PHP pair on the Coins.ph platform.

XRP/PHP
Image via Twitter

 

#Ripple Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
Ethereum Price at Risk of Drop, Traders Go Bearish on ETH

Ethereum Price at Risk of Drop, Traders Go Bearish on ETH
Tron CEO Justin Sun Insists Warren Buffett Still Owns His BTC and TRX

Tron CEO Justin Sun Insists Warren Buffett Still Owns His BTC and TRX
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops to Critical Support at $9,500. Will Bulls Step Up?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops to Critical Support at $9,500. Will Bulls Step Up?