Back

XRP Price Could Soon Drop to $0.20 - Says Trading Legend Peter Brandt

📰 News
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 06:06
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    The price of XRP could nosedive back to $0.20 if a major bearish pattern plays out, according to commodity trading vet Peter Brandt

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Commodity trading vet Peter Brandt has some bad news for XRP holders. The third biggest cryptocurrency appears to be in the midst of completing a bearish head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern.

If the most recent XRP rally ends up being an H&S top, there is a chance that its price could sink to just $0.2071.

Ripple

Must Read
XRP Price Set to Reach $0.70 as Crypto Traders Turn Bullish - READ MORE

XRP's underwhelming rally 

After reaching its yearly high of $0.34 on Feb. 15, XRP has quickly erased those gains over the last few days. The cryptocurrency is down by more than 15 percent this week. 

H&S is a popular reversal pattern that usually marks the beginning of a new downtrend, which justifies Brandt's $0.20 target. However, it is worth mentioning that one should wait for a clear confirmation before making any trading decision. 

Must Read
XRP Price Expected to Hit $1 Minimum as We Approach 2021 - READ MORE

Ether is doing just fine 

When asked to comment on Ethereum (ETH), Brandt tweeted that the leading altcoin was "holding up well."

So far, Ether has been the biggest story of 2020. On Feb. 19, it reached a new yearly high of $286 before falling back to its support at the $260 price level.  

#Ripple Price Prediction #Peter Brandt #Ethereum Price Prediction
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Becomes Hot Topic on CNBC. Peter Schiff Doesn't Like It

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Becomes Hot Topic on CNBC. Peter Schiff Doesn't Like It
'Bitcoin Isn't Money and Never Will Be,' Says Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer

'Bitcoin Isn't Money and Never Will Be,' Says Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer
Ethereum (ETH) Geth Client New Version: Here's What They Upgraded

Ethereum (ETH) Geth Client New Version: Here's What They Upgraded