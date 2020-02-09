XRP Price Could Reach $0.60 After Ending Two-Year Downtrend

The XRP price could start a rally to $0.60 once Bitcoin (BTC) hits the pause button

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe is convinced that the XRP price could surge to $0.60 if it manages to stay above the $0.25 level.

$XRP #RIPPLE



I think this one will do well, when $BTC calms down.



Broke a 2-year old downtrend on the $BTC pair and flipped back in the range on the $USD pair.



Holding above $0.247-0.25 and we could see continuation towards the range high at $0.47 and possibly $0.60. pic.twitter.com/Hr5Hk0DFxh — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) February 9, 2020

Must Read XRP Price Could Explode After Wyckoff Spring Phase That Seems to Be Really Close - READ MORE

XRP's downtrend is over

XRP ended up among the worst-performing coins in 2019 after plunging to the $0.18 level in December.

In 2020, the third biggest cryptocurrency might finally make a ripple. De Poppe explained that XRP has broken from its two-year downtrend against BTC, which positions it for major gains.

However, as reported by U.Today, some traders believe that XRP is not out of the woods until its price reaches $0.30. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $0.28.

Must Read XRP Price Pumps 11 Percent as Ripple Inks Partnership With Major Remittance Company - READ MORE

Will Bitcoin let XRP shine?

As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse proudly noted, XRP has so far outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in 2020. However, the Bitcoin price finally breaking above $10,000 could trigger a new level of FOMO that could push the king's dominance back to the high-60s.

According to de Poppe, XRP could continue creeping towards $0.60 as soon as BTC calms down.