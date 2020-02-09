Back

XRP Price Could Reach $0.60 After Ending Two-Year Downtrend

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The XRP price could start a rally to $0.60 once Bitcoin (BTC) hits the pause button

Contents

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe is convinced that the XRP price could surge to $0.60 if it manages to stay above the $0.25 level.

XRPPrice
image by @CryptoMichNL

XRP's downtrend is over 

XRP ended up among the worst-performing coins in 2019 after plunging to the $0.18 level in December. 

In 2020, the third biggest cryptocurrency might finally make a ripple. De Poppe explained that XRP has broken from its two-year downtrend against BTC, which positions it for major gains.   

However, as reported by U.Today, some traders believe that XRP is not out of the woods until its price reaches $0.30. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $0.28.       

Will Bitcoin let XRP shine?  

As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse proudly noted, XRP has so far outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in 2020. However, the Bitcoin price finally breaking above $10,000 could trigger a new level of FOMO that could push the king's dominance back to the high-60s. 

According to de Poppe, XRP could continue creeping towards $0.60 as soon as BTC calms down.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

