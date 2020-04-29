Tweet-based article

XRP Price Could Break Out to $0.40, if This Happens

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 07:56
Yuri Molchan
While XRP is pumping and has surged to $0.2155, one trader is expecting it to surge towards $0.40 if the following happens
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The third most popular cryptocurrency started pumping on Tuesday, April 28, moving upward from the $0.19 level. By now, XRP has reached $0.2155, showing an almost nine-percent rise, as per CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Traders’ opinions regarding the coin’s further movement have split. However, some believe that XRP is going to keep surging and possibly hit $0.40.

‘I expect a breakout to $0.40’

Trader Eric Choe has shared a chart from his TradingView account, on which $0.40 as the next big target for XRP. It will be reached, he tweets, provided that XRP manages to stay above $0.11.

‘Bull flag has worked out for XRP’

David Smith from TradingVIew is of the opinion that XRP may start a correction soon, despite having recently broken the resistance and the Bull Flag working out for the coin. He is waiting for XRP to hold above the horizontal line or drop below it.

“Ripple just killed the resistance and bullish flag worked out which I shared in previous idea. Not sure I am ready to join the bulls and will wait for a correction or a fixation above the horizontal. If we lose the horizontal support, then we can think about shorting.”

The controversial Twitter user @Crypto_Bitlord, famous for previous threats to fork XRP, is tweeting about ‘the XRP super pump cycle’ happening right now.

Ripple partners with the oldest bank in Thailand

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has started a partnership with Ripple to offer its sixteen million clients the ability to wire their funds quickly and cheaply via RippleNet.

The bank is releasing a mobile app, SCB Easy, and plans to launch its Outward Remittance Service on it based on the Ripple technology solution.

An article on Ripple’s website dedicated to this partnership states:

“SCB’s partnership with Ripple fulfills their customers’ demands for cross-border payments that are low-cost, fast and certain and provide a better customer experience. This is just the beginning for SCB and Ripple’s journey together.”

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

