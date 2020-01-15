BTC
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Can Reclaim $0.33 If Bulls Hold Current Level for a Week: Crypto Trader

  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    After the recent XRP rally, the coin is testing the $0.23 spot and a crypto trader predicts that if the bulls can hold here for another week, the price may surge to $0.33

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has finally broken out of its lows and recovered to the $0.23 spot after months of staying in the red, which seemed like an eternity to XRP investors.

Now, crypto traders say that XRP is likely to break higher today and if the bulls manage to prevent a correction, the coin may well reach the $0.33 level in about a week.

‘XRP can reclaim $0.33 level’

The trader who uses the nickname ‘Joker’ tweets that sellers are locking in their profits at the moment by getting rid of their XRP. The coin’s price initially rallied to the $0.24 mark but later on it rolled back a little.

If the bulls manage to hold the price in the current $0.23 area, then in a week XRP has high chances of surging towards $0.33 – another milestone that the community longs for XRP to regain.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

‘XRP very likely to break up today’

Crypto trader @HaraldoXRP states that XRP overcame the 6-month RSI on Tuesday and thus broke out of the downward trend that had lasted for half-a-year. He is bullish and writes that the XRP price may even break higher later today.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

‘Ripple’s legal case could be solved in months’

Today, on January 15, the final court hearing on the Ripple case is to take place and the community expects to find out whether XRP will be classified as a security or the case against Ripple will be dismissed.

However, Jake Chervinsky, a lawyer from Compound, has tweeted that the results of today’s hearing will be announced weeks or even months later.

On Wednesday, he writes, there will be an oral argument on Ripple’s motion to dismiss (MTD) the case against it. But such MTDs, the lawyer continues, normally take weeks or months to resolve. He states:

“We likely won't learn anything new.”

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

