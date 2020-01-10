BTC
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Behavior in 2020 to Be Determined by XRP Price Action in January: Crypto Trader

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    A crypto trader believes that January is going to be crucial for further XRP price action; Ripple’s partner SBI VC Trade opens two new XRP addresses confirmed by XRP Scan

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

After the recent price rise to the $0.21 level, XRP has moved back a little and is currently trading at the $0.20 spot. The community remains extremely bullish, hoping that this year the price will start increasing towards higher gains.

XRP to head for $0.24

Crypto trader @leb_crypto believes that January is going to be crucial for further price action of XRP throughout the year. Chances are equal for a bullish or bearish outcome, he says.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

Some other of the most active members of the XRP community are also bullish and suggest that the coin's price is likely to head towards $0.235-$0.24 soon.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

SBI VC Trade opens two new XRP addresses

A major Ripple’s partner SBI VC Trade has recently set up two new XRP addresses and this information has been confirmed by XRP scan. SBI Holdings provides financial services, services on asset management, etc.

The community believes 2020 to be bullish for XRP, so it looks like the first steps in that direction have been taken. However, a lot of experts and retail investors believe that as long as Ripple keeps selling 1 bln XRP every month, the price of the asset will most likely remain low.

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Makes Wall Street Vet Mike Novogratz Worried

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he should be worried about Bitcoin's price action after buying more BTC

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz, who appeared on Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2009, is apparently bothered by a Bitcoin price chart, according to his latest tweet.    

The CEO of cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital says that he bought more BTC at $7,700 but the chart posted by trader Luke Martin should worry him.

Is Bitcoin in trouble? 

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,927, CoinStats data shows, and it remains to be seen whether or not another push to the pivotal $8,000 level will once again end up being an embarrassing defeat for the bulls.

In the tweet that prompted the surprising reaction from Novogratz, Martin argues that BTC should print a daily close above the $7,600 level to become a good buy. Otherwise, he expects to see more downside pressure.

Bitcoin Price
image by @VentureCoinist

However, Novogratz is most probably still bullish on Bitcoin in the long-term. At the end of December, he predicted that BTC would close 2020 above the $12,000 level.       

Skin in the game 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz compared the bloodbath in the crypto market in Q4 2018 to Game of Thrones. Galaxy Digital, which now manages more than $58 mln worth of crypto, lost $272 mln during its first year due to the declining crypto prices. 

In Q3 2019, its net loss totaled $68.2 mln but the company managed to remain in the black because of a remarkable Q2.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

