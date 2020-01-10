XRP Price Behavior in 2020 to Be Determined by XRP Price Action in January: Crypto Trader

Original article based on tweet

A crypto trader believes that January is going to be crucial for further XRP price action; Ripple’s partner SBI VC Trade opens two new XRP addresses confirmed by XRP Scan

After the recent price rise to the $0.21 level, XRP has moved back a little and is currently trading at the $0.20 spot. The community remains extremely bullish, hoping that this year the price will start increasing towards higher gains.

XRP to head for $0.24

Crypto trader @leb_crypto believes that January is going to be crucial for further price action of XRP throughout the year. Chances are equal for a bullish or bearish outcome, he says.

Some other of the most active members of the XRP community are also bullish and suggest that the coin's price is likely to head towards $0.235-$0.24 soon.

Can’t wait for the haters to FOMO BUY $XRP at 50 cents tomorrow. — CryptoBull (@CryptoBull2020) January 6, 2020

SBI VC Trade opens two new XRP addresses

A major Ripple’s partner SBI VC Trade has recently set up two new XRP addresses and this information has been confirmed by XRP scan. SBI Holdings provides financial services, services on asset management, etc.

The community believes 2020 to be bullish for XRP, so it looks like the first steps in that direction have been taken. However, a lot of experts and retail investors believe that as long as Ripple keeps selling 1 bln XRP every month, the price of the asset will most likely remain low.