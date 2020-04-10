XRP Liquidity Indexes Show Massive Surge as XRP Price Targets $0.23

Tweet-based article

For the second time today, XRP liquidity has surged in all three of the most watched ODL corridors, showing a massive rise

XRP liquidity has maintained its rapid increase, surging for the second time today and setting new all-time highs.

XRP liquidity indexes skyrocket

The XRP Liquidity indexes in Australia (XRP/AUD, BTC Markets), the Philippines (XRP/PHP, Coins.ph) and Mexico (XRP/MXN, Bitso) have shown a massive surge, hitting a new all-time high again after reaching new maximums earlier today.

The new ATHs for the XRP pairs in these three corridors are:

XRP price targets $0.23015

While XRP is trading at $0.1887, some in the community are expecting the coin to break through $0.20 and continue its rise.

Twitter user @RobertArtRobArt wrote that XRP needs to break $0.24 to start. Otherwise he expects the coin to drop below $0.10.

In another tweet, he called on the XRP community to be patient and wait for the 9,700-percent pump ‘to happen slowly’:

“XRP has dumped 97%. If you aren’t excited, you’re doing this wrong. 9,700% pump slowly loading.”

Trader David_Smith believes that XRP is heading towards $0.23, showing a bullish flag.

