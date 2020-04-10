U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Tweet-based article

XRP Liquidity Indexes Show Massive Surge as XRP Price Targets $0.23

News
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 13:46
Yuri Molchan
For the second time today, XRP liquidity has surged in all three of the most watched ODL corridors, showing a massive rise
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

XRP liquidity has maintained its rapid increase, surging for the second time today and setting new all-time highs.

XRP liquidity indexes skyrocket

The XRP Liquidity indexes in Australia (XRP/AUD, BTC Markets), the Philippines (XRP/PHP, Coins.ph) and Mexico (XRP/MXN, Bitso) have shown a massive surge, hitting a new all-time high again after reaching new maximums earlier today.

The new ATHs for the XRP pairs in these three corridors are:

Related
157.7 Mln XRP Moved by Former Ripple CEO, Binance and Anonymous Investors

XRP price targets $0.23015

While XRP is trading at $0.1887, some in the community are expecting the coin to break through $0.20 and continue its rise.

Twitter user @RobertArtRobArt wrote that XRP needs to break $0.24 to start. Otherwise he expects the coin to drop below $0.10.

In another tweet, he called on the XRP community to be patient and wait for the 9,700-percent pump ‘to happen slowly’:

“XRP has dumped 97%. If you aren’t excited, you’re doing this wrong. 9,700% pump slowly loading.”

Trader David_Smith believes that XRP is heading towards $0.23, showing a bullish flag.

Image via TradingView

“Changed my mind on XRP due to this TA. As it turned to be we have two options of the Rising Wedge and one of them was already broken Upward with a fixation above its upper boundary (bullish flag formed)." 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Miners Flock to BTC After Botched Halving as BCH Hashrate Tanks
Bitcoin (BTC) Ponzi Schemes Take Massive Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic, but You Have to Watch Out for These Scams
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Major Crypto Faces Deep Correction