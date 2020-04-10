XRP Liquidity Indexes Show Massive Surge as XRP Price Targets $0.23

-
$68.96
Interest per week
-
$3585.7
Interest per year
-
4.15%
Interest rate
XRP liquidity has maintained its rapid increase, surging for the second time today and setting new all-time highs.
XRP liquidity indexes skyrocket
The XRP Liquidity indexes in Australia (XRP/AUD, BTC Markets), the Philippines (XRP/PHP, Coins.ph) and Mexico (XRP/MXN, Bitso) have shown a massive surge, hitting a new all-time high again after reaching new maximums earlier today.
The new ATHs for the XRP pairs in these three corridors are:
XRP price targets $0.23015
While XRP is trading at $0.1887, some in the community are expecting the coin to break through $0.20 and continue its rise.
Twitter user @RobertArtRobArt wrote that XRP needs to break $0.24 to start. Otherwise he expects the coin to drop below $0.10.
In another tweet, he called on the XRP community to be patient and wait for the 9,700-percent pump ‘to happen slowly’:
“XRP has dumped 97%. If you aren’t excited, you’re doing this wrong. 9,700% pump slowly loading.”
Trader David_Smith believes that XRP is heading towards $0.23, showing a bullish flag.
“Changed my mind on XRP due to this TA. As it turned to be we have two options of the Rising Wedge and one of them was already broken Upward with a fixation above its upper boundary (bullish flag formed)."