XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

Sat, 03/14/2020 - 09:56
  • Yuri Molchan

    After the XRP price made a sharp drop on March 12, the XRP Liquidity Index in ODL corridors is struggling to recover to new all-time highs but has failed so far

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

The collapse of Bitcoin from the $7,400 area down to a low of $3,900 and then rebounding to the $5,200 zone pulled down the other top-ten coins along with the rest of the crypto market.

The third largest currency, XRP, went deeper than usual and hit the $0.15 level, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

This seems to have impacted XRP trading in corridors running on Ripple’s ODL platform, in particular – in Mexico, the Philippines and Australia.

On March 13, the Philippines corridor on the Coins.ph exchange showed what seemed to be a bug in the bot or a brief hold-up in trading.

This changed later on, returning the XRP Liquidity Index Bot back to normal.

However, if prior to the price fall, the XRP liquidity on Coins.ph had set new all-time highs several times in a row, now the gap between the current ATH and the current index value is quite large.

On these three platforms, XRP is striving to reach a new all-time, the first one after the XRP price crash.

Earlier, the trading guru Peter Brandt tweeted that the XRP price is going to fall ‘while space below’.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Sat, 03/14/2020 - 14:00
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The aftermath of the recent crypto market crash will be discussed for many months to come, if not, years. The DeFi tools collapse is one of the results

Cover image via twitter.com
Managing partner of MulticoinCap investments fund, Kyle Samani, outlined not the short-term outcomes from March 12, 2020, but how it may affect the future of decentralized finance development.

It's going be worse next time

Many analysts claim that the ongoing market recession is the first test for Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies as a 'safe haven'  for investors and a store of value and remittances instrument. Unfortunately, right now, it appears to be failing. 

For example, Kyle Samani noticed that decentralized financial applications, as well as other cryptoeconomic institutions, lost integrity and synchronization during the mass liquidation. In a nutshell, the latency periods of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, Ethereum (ETH) network and centralized systems may differ markedly. Thus, a certain asset, at any given moment, may have a different price on various platforms.

Mr. Samani dismissed almost all of the solutions to the problem of cross-system interoperability currently available, such as sharding, optimistic roll-ups, Lightning Network, etc.

He bitterly noted that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor Ethereum (ETH) has the opportunity to solve the issues disclosed. However, a brand-new technological basis may:

New base layers with 1,000x capacity - this is the most clear solution technically, but the hardest to pull off socially. Lots of BTC and ETH bag holders

DeFi hard days: numbers

The recent bloodbath resulted in enormous liquidations on DeFi markets. According to the DeFi Pulse explorer, the amount of total value locked in DeFi applications on March 13, 2020, was 50% lower than one week ago. During the toughest hours, it barely exceeded $500M.

TVL locked in DeFi dropped 50% in a week
Image by DeFi Pulse

The heaviest losses were registered for the DAI stablecoin by Maker DAO. The recent carnage almost cut it in half as it dropped from 80.2 to 49M DAI in only two days. 

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

