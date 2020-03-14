XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

Original article based on tweet

After the XRP price made a sharp drop on March 12, the XRP Liquidity Index in ODL corridors is struggling to recover to new all-time highs but has failed so far

The collapse of Bitcoin from the $7,400 area down to a low of $3,900 and then rebounding to the $5,200 zone pulled down the other top-ten coins along with the rest of the crypto market.

The third largest currency, XRP, went deeper than usual and hit the $0.15 level, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

This seems to have impacted XRP trading in corridors running on Ripple’s ODL platform, in particular – in Mexico, the Philippines and Australia.

On March 13, the Philippines corridor on the Coins.ph exchange showed what seemed to be a bug in the bot or a brief hold-up in trading.

This changed later on, returning the XRP Liquidity Index Bot back to normal.

However, if prior to the price fall, the XRP liquidity on Coins.ph had set new all-time highs several times in a row, now the gap between the current ATH and the current index value is quite large.

On these three platforms, XRP is striving to reach a new all-time, the first one after the XRP price crash.

Liquidity Index for https://t.co/raMbsEkdJD XRP/PHP (28-day moving trend)

Day progress: 29%

Today so far: 3,947,206

All Time High: 7,992,120

Data: https://t.co/cF3K6P1fg9 pic.twitter.com/JhCsQYZPMl — Liquidity Index Bot (@LiquidityB) March 14, 2020

Must Read Mike Novogratz Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsed - READ MORE

Earlier, the trading guru Peter Brandt tweeted that the XRP price is going to fall ‘while space below’.