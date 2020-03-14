XRP Liquidity Index Struggles to Reach New High After XRP Price Crash

The collapse of Bitcoin from the $7,400 area down to a low of $3,900 and then rebounding to the $5,200 zone pulled down the other top-ten coins along with the rest of the crypto market.
The third largest currency, XRP, went deeper than usual and hit the $0.15 level, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.
This seems to have impacted XRP trading in corridors running on Ripple’s ODL platform, in particular – in Mexico, the Philippines and Australia.
On March 13, the Philippines corridor on the Coins.ph exchange showed what seemed to be a bug in the bot or a brief hold-up in trading.
Liquidity Index for https://t.co/raMbsEkdJD XRP/PHP (28-day moving trend)— Liquidity Index Bot (@LiquidityB) March 13, 2020
Day progress: 29%
Today so far: #N/A
All Time High: 0
Data: https://t.co/cF3K6P1fg9 pic.twitter.com/1bNhrdK2CY
This changed later on, returning the XRP Liquidity Index Bot back to normal.
However, if prior to the price fall, the XRP liquidity on Coins.ph had set new all-time highs several times in a row, now the gap between the current ATH and the current index value is quite large.
On these three platforms, XRP is striving to reach a new all-time, the first one after the XRP price crash.
Liquidity Index for https://t.co/raMbsEkdJD XRP/PHP (28-day moving trend)— Liquidity Index Bot (@LiquidityB) March 14, 2020
Day progress: 29%
Today so far: 3,947,206
All Time High: 7,992,120
Data: https://t.co/cF3K6P1fg9 pic.twitter.com/JhCsQYZPMl
Earlier, the trading guru Peter Brandt tweeted that the XRP price is going to fall ‘while space below’.