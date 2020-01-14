BTC
7.95%
8750.65
ETH
14.63%
164.72
LTC
17.47%
58.29
EOS
22.13%
3.797
XRP
11.39%
0.2356
ADA
11.39%
0.04148
NEO
9.67%
11
TRX
9.6%
0.01667
Back
XRP Is Racing Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). Will XRP Price Reach $0.30?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of XRP if finally recovering after weeks of hopeless bleeding

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

You might not have noticed but the price of XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, is now up by more than 10 percent. Crypto trader Luke Martin says that he's long on XRP even after this price spike.

XRP Price Targets $0.25-$0.28 as Ripple's Court Hearing About to Take Place

A treat for XRP holders

XRP had been trailing behind other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), before it eventually witnessed a surprise pump at 17:00 UTC. This allowed the token to reclaim the $0.244 level. This is the highest point XRP has managed to reach since the end of November. 

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit?

Is $0.30 on the cards?   

Earlier today, Crypto Rand predicted that XRP could soon touch $0.30 if it managed to break above the downtrend resistance.  

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Now, it appears that XRP is starting the journey to the much-coveted level. It remains to be seen whether XRP will manage to keep its momentum going. 

#Ripple News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

