XRP Is Racing Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). Will XRP Price Reach $0.30?

The price of XRP if finally recovering after weeks of hopeless bleeding

You might not have noticed but the price of XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, is now up by more than 10 percent. Crypto trader Luke Martin says that he's long on XRP even after this price spike.

A treat for XRP holders

XRP had been trailing behind other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), before it eventually witnessed a surprise pump at 17:00 UTC. This allowed the token to reclaim the $0.244 level. This is the highest point XRP has managed to reach since the end of November.

Is $0.30 on the cards?

Earlier today, Crypto Rand predicted that XRP could soon touch $0.30 if it managed to break above the downtrend resistance.

If $XRP breaks the downtrend resistance, say hello to $0.30. pic.twitter.com/ACAJYprZ5l — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) January 14, 2020

Now, it appears that XRP is starting the journey to the much-coveted level. It remains to be seen whether XRP will manage to keep its momentum going.