XRP, Bitcoin, ETH Donations Now Accepted by US Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen

XRP community now can support the pro-crypto US presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen by sending her some XRP, BTC, ETH and other coins as donations via Bitpay

U.S. presidential candidate from the Libertarian party, Jo Jorgensen, has taken to her Twitter page to announce that she now accepts donations for her campaign in XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., and the crypto community now can support her if they wish.

Image via Twitter

Accepting XRP, BTC, ETH, etc., via Bitpay

Jo Jorgensen, 63 y.o., is the Libertarian party's candidate for the post of U.S. president this November with experience running for the post of vice president back in 1996.

On Oct. 13, she addressed crypto hodlers from her official Twitter page, saying that any crypto lover can now support her with digital currencies via Bitpay in XRP, Bitcoin, ETH, Bitcoin Cash and others.

Image via Twitter

A crypto user suggested that a pro-crypto policy would bring the candidate a lot of support, to which Jorgensen responded that she is totally pro-crypto and believes that the U.S. government does not hold a monopoly on money.

Besides, she seems to be critical of the current monetary policy implemented by President Trump:

I HAVE a pro-crypto policy. I'm 100% for cryptocurrency...the government does not hold the monopoly on money and considering what they call "money" these days...well, there are a lot better options out there.

This year, 22 percent of the total USD circulating supply was printed by the Federal Reserve as part of the stimulus program to support the U.S. population and ease the consequences of the lockdown for the economy.

Many financial and cryptocurrency experts threw cold water on this cash printing, saying that it is likely to cause hyperinflation in the future. Bitcoin lovers stated that this is very bullish for BTC.

Also, in the Twitter thread, Jo Jorgensen mentioned that she is working on arranging her appearance on the popular crypto podcast of Peter McCormack.

Previous pro-crypto candidates out of the race

Another Bitcoin-friendly and pro-crypto candidate, Andrew Yang, withdrew from the presidential election, as did John McAfee, who was arrested at the end of last week and has been waiting to be extradited to the U.S. from Spain.

He is being charged with tax evasion.

Andrew Yang was and remains an advocate of UBI (universal base income) and once, during an interview, he even gave a positive answer as to whether UBI (provided Yang won the election) could be paid out in Bitcoin in the near future. Andrew Yang also accepted Bitcoin donations from the community.