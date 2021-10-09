Wojak Finance's WOJ Token Listed on HotBit in USDT Pair

Hotbit has opened the deposits for the WOJ token and enabled trading

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Yet another wave of liquidity inflows is expected by Wojak Finance enthusiasts, with the WOJ listing campaign gaining steam.

WOJ/USDT pair to go live on Hotbit

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Hotbit, a top-notch centralized cryptocurrencies exchange, the WOJ token of Wojak Finance DeFi has become the latest asset to join its trading suite.

As per the announcement, users can deposit their WOJ to Hotbit wallets starting from today, Oct.9 (07:00 a.m. UTC). Trading operations started at 09:00 a.m. UTC, so all Wojak Finance customers can now exchange their tokens on Hotbit.

Today, WOJ Token of Wojak Finance is listed in pairs with Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by capitalization. With this listing, WOJ customers can rebalance their portfolios with ease and be protected from market volatility.

To maximize the benefits of "early birds," Hotbit has introduced a very special offer on the WOJ/USDT pair. Starting from today, all "makers," i.e. the crypto holders who bring liquidity to Hotbit’s WOJ/USDT pair, can receive a 0.3% welcome bonus.

The listing campaign is gaining steam

As reported by U.Today, the Wojak Finance team is laser-focused on bringing its WOJ token to as many mainstream centralized exchanges as possible. Yesterday, it was announced that Singapore-based Cointiger had added WOJ to its wallet and trading suite.

Massive listing campaign of WOJ started after the re-organization of its token burn campaign. While initially it had been planned to burn 50% of all available liquid supply and team’s allocation, this rate has since been increased to 90%.

Also, WOJ is available on leading BSC-based decentralized exchange PancakeSwap (CAKE) in pairs with Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance U.S. Dollar (BUSD) stablecoin.

According to the statements by the Wojak Finance (WOJ) team, this step was made due to an unforeseen spike of interest in products from European and American investment communities.