Wojak Finance's WOJ Now Tracked by Nomics Platform

Wojak Finance, a novel decentralized finance protocol (DeFi), builds its community management strategy around its core native token, WOJ. Now, its performance can be tracked in a novel way with user-friendly service Nomics.

WOJ now added for tracking by Nomics

Wojak Finance's token WOJ is now tracked by Nomics, a general-purpose cryptocurrency tracking service. Now, every crypto enthusiast can now witness its performance without registration on a 100% free basis.

Image by Nomics

The Nomics platform allows WOJ enthusiasts to track the historical performance of the WOJ price and the situation on the main markets where WOJ token is listed (both centralized and decentralized trading platforms).

Also, with Nomics, the latest news and development updates by the project team can be checked in the "News" module. Third-party evaluations of the product are listed in the "Reviews" menu.

Should a blockchain website be interested in tracking the WOJ price online, it can integrate a purpose-made widget in a click. Just like Twitter's "embeds," it takes nothing but copying the HTML code and injecting it into a CMS to start displaying the WOJ price on a third-party platform.

Also, the "Contract" module assists crypto enthusiasts in checking whether this or that token is a legitimate one: it displays the address of the WOJ contract and allows users to check it in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) explorer BSCScan.

Nomics' swapper module allows crypto enthusiasts to seamlesly calculate the conversion rate for WOJ/USD pairs.

Crucial milestones for WOJ liquidity and Wojak Finance community

Last but not least, in the "Statistics" menu, traders can find basic statistical data on one screen as well as a transparency report about the tokens and the exchanges they are listed by.

Nomics integration is a crucial milestone on Wojak Finance's way to transparency and market adoption. In recent weeks, its token was also added by CoinMarketCap; the integration was accompanied by a joint airdrop.

The Wojak Finance team is laser-focused on building a powerful liquidity ecosystem for its users. WOJ token is now available on Cointiger, Coinsbit and Hotbit centralized exchanges.

Also, it is added by PancakeSwap (CAKE), the largest Binance Smart Chain's DEX.