Wojak Finance (WOJ) Telegram Community Gains 40,000 Members Soon After Launch

Mon, 11/01/2021 - 10:18
Vladislav Sopov
Wojak Finance (WOJ), a hyper-deflationary DeFi protocol, continues expanding its social media reach
Wojak Finance (WOJ) Telegram Community Gains 40,000 Members Soon After Launch
Wojak Finance, a hyper-deflationary DeFi ecosystem that aggressively reduces the available supply of its WOJ token, is expanding its social media campaign and community development activity.

Wojak Finance is now live in Telegram Messenger

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Wojak Finance (WOJ), its community now has one more platform for the interaction of its enthusiasts.

Its social media platforms suite has added Telegram Messenger, one of the largest instant messaging applications worldwide. Developed by Durov brothers, it has on-boarded more than 500 million users and pioneered multiple privacy and security practices.

Despite Wojak Finance's Telegram group launched only few days ago, it has almost 41,000 subscribers. The team of the protocol shares the lates updates on its progress, answers various questions and initiates community activity campaigns.

Also, there are multiple Telegram bots activated in Wojak Finance (WOJ) community. The most popular one allows to track the WOJ trading activity on centralized exchanges on-line.

Besides 'serious' news and updates, Wojak Finance enthusiasts utilize new platform to share WOJ-themed memes and jokes as well as semi-ironic suggestions about the perspectives of the ongoing crypto bullish rally.

What's the best motto for Wojak Finance?

As covered by U.Today previously, three days ago, on Oct.29, 2021, Wojak Finance (WOJ) shared the announcement about the launch of its Facebook group. 

Right now, Wojak Finance enthusiasts can take part in its global community initiative. Every crypto holder can submit his/her version of new Wojak Finance motto using the words 'Justice and Kindness'.

Wojak Finance is a unique decentralized finances ecosystem built around native cryptocurrency WOJ. Periodically, Wojak Finance team burns millions of tokens to keep its 'hyper-deflationary' supply.

Also, Wojak Finance has its WOJ token listed by a number of credible centralized cryptocurrency exchanges including HotBit and Cointiger.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
