Wojak Finance (WOJ) Releases New Mobile App: Details

Wojak Finance, a one-of-a-kind hyper-deflationary DeFi protocol, reveals the new perks of its mobile application

Wojak Finance (WOJ) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on Binance Smart Chain powered by a native token. To engage newbie crypto users, it released a mobile application for Android-based devices.

Rewards stats, one-click-buy option: What’s new in Wojak’s mobile app?

According to the announcement shared on the official Twitter account of the Wojak Finance DeFi protocol, its updated mobile application now boasts a number of exciting features.

First, it includes the "Wojak Rewards" module. It is set to display real-time statistics on rewards for participating in the activities of the Wojak Finance (WOJ) DeFi ecosystem.

Then, it tracks the process of destroying WOJ tokens online. As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance is on track to burn 90% of its aggregated circulating token supply.

Wojak Finance also implemented a module to track the LP/MC ratio, an indicator of the correlation between the token's price and the aggregated market capitalization of the product. Highly skilled enthusiasts will be able to see how healthy Wojak Finance’s economic structure is.

Then, Wojak’s team seamlessly integrated CoinGecko’s module that indexes the WOJ price. Users of the mobile application will be able to see rates, trading volumes and market capitalization online.

But the most exciting feature of the new release is the "Buy Now" button that unlocks the opportunity to purchase WOJ tokens from an automated market-making engine. The purchase can be authorized with a QR code as well.

Advancing DeFi ecosystem of Binance Smart Chain

Also, users of Wojak’s mobile application can read the latest news and updates on the product in a purpose-made newsfeed.

As covered by U.Today yesterday, Wojak Finance ecosystem leaders explained the rationales behind their solution to build on Binance Smart Chain.

Largely, this decision was made due to EVM-compatibility, the high speed of transaction validation, extra-low fees and a good experience on the part of developers.

In December 2021, Wojak Finance made headlines by launching its educational program with NFT bonuses. All crypto enthusiasts will be able to earn exclusive NFTs for graduating from Wojak’s online courses on crypto and personal finance.