Wojak Finance (WOJ) Distributes Presale Tokens, Announces Token Burning

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wojak Finance, a meme-themed decentralized finance protocol, successfully completes the pre-sale of its core native asset, WOJ.

Wojak Finance closes pre-sale, releases updated smart contracts

The team behind Wojak Finance (https://woj.finance/), a multi-purpose liquidity ecosystem built around WOJ token, shares the details of its pre-sale results. On Sept. 25, 2021, its CEO and development council revealed the exact number of participants.

Image by Wojak Finance (https://woj.finance/)

As per Wojak Finance’s team report, 3,500 cryptocurrency enthusiasts took part in the project’s pre-sale. All of them received their assets in time, the CEO added.

Shortly after the token distribution, Wojak Finance updated its smart contracts design. The new contracts, released on Sept. 27, have higher security, a more sophisticated design and easier access for buyers.

Starting from Sept. 28, WOJ enthusiasts started receiving tokens from the new contract.

Also, to protect the token supply from inflation and ensure a secure, risk-free holding process, the Wojak Finance team decided to initiate an unparalleled token burning event. With this token burn, 50% of all tokens in circulation will be sent to the destroying address.

Another pre-sale round is expected on Oct. 1, 2021. All DeFi enthusiasts can purchase tokens via the project’s website.

Introducing WOJ, a memetic charity token

Wojak Finance and its WOJ tokens are designed to commemorate Wojak, one of the most popular mainstream memes of 2010s Internet culture. It refers to a fictional character associated with an unlucky trader: “Wojak” means “Soldier” in Polish.

The project promotes its core native token, WOJ, as a “charity token” suitable for both trading and donations. Its supply will be “hyper-deflationary” due to periodic token-burning events.

WOJ token is issued on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the world’s fastest-growing smart contracts platform. It is listed on PancakeSwap (CAKE), the largest BSC-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Wojak Finance ecosystem and WOJ token’s contract are audited by Nebula, a recognised blockchain-focused cybersecurity vendor.

Step-by-step, Wojak Finance will evolve into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): WOJ token will serve as the governance instrument of this entity.

Very soon, WOJ token of Wojak Finance will be listed on PancakeSwap (CAKE), a leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

In the next phase of Wojak Finance technical and development, a one-stop application for smartphones will be deployed to major marketplaces. The application will display one’s balance of WOJ tokens, the schedule for token burn events, LP reward rates, CoinGecko status, one-click “Buy Now” modules, the latest project news and updates and QR-code issuing instruments.