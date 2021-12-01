Wojak Finance (WOJ) DeFi Reaches 100,000 Subscribers on Twitter: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wojak Finance, an eccentric hyper-deflationary DeFi mechanism, is highly focused on spreading the word about its benefits and features on social networks. The WOJ Twitter audience is the most vibrant and passionate part of its community.

Wojak Finance reaches 100,000 Twitter followers

On the first day of December 2021, Wojak Finance's (WOJ) official Twitter web page has witnessed a rapid upsurge in the number of followers. In a number of days, this number almost doubled to reach 100,000 followers.

This community-driven Twitter account was activated in September 2021, to provide all enthusiasts of Wojak Finance (WOJ) with a platform for interaction and discussion.

Since then, Wojak Finance's (WOJ) Twitter account cemented itself as a territory for meeting and interaction for all advocates of Bitcoin (BTC), blockchain and decentralization.

One month ago, on Nov. 1, 2021, Wojak Finance launched its official channel on Telegram Messenger. One week after launch, the channel had 40,000 followers.

On Wojak Finance's Telegram channel, users can entertain themselves by creating stickers, launching polls, discussing memes and sharing the latest news about Wojak Finance's technical and promotional progress.

Besides that, Wojak Finance has a large and passionate community on Facebook.

Listing campaign and token burn frenzy

Alongside its active social media development, Wojak Finance's team is laser-focused on listing WOJ on centralized and decentralized exchanges. As covered by U.Today yesterday, WOJ was listed for the first time on a top 25 centralized exchange.

LBank is a veteran cryptocurrency exchange platform active since 2015. It supports more than 500 trading pairs in the spot positions segment.

In recent weeks, Wojak Finance (WOJ) listed its token on Cointiger, Hotbit and Coinsbit centralized exchanges, as well as on the largest BSC-based decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap (CAKE).

On centralized exchanges, WOJ token is added to pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, while on PancakeSwap (CAKE), it is available against Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.

Last, but not least, Wojak Finance (WOJ) has destroyed two-thirds of its aggregated supply so far to keep its circulation hyper-deflationary.