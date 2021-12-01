Wojak Finance (WOJ) DeFi Reaches 100,000 Subscribers on Twitter: Details

Companies
Wed, 12/01/2021 - 00:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Wojak Finance (WOJ), a novel hyper-deflationary decentralized finance protocol, accomplishes splendid milestone on Twitter
Wojak Finance (WOJ) DeFi Reaches 100,000 Subscribers on Twitter: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Wojak Finance, an eccentric hyper-deflationary DeFi mechanism, is highly focused on spreading the word about its benefits and features on social networks. The WOJ Twitter audience is the most vibrant and passionate part of its community.

Wojak Finance reaches 100,000 Twitter followers

On the first day of December 2021, Wojak Finance's (WOJ) official Twitter web page has witnessed a rapid upsurge in the number of followers. In a number of days, this number almost doubled to reach 100,000 followers.

This community-driven Twitter account was activated in September 2021, to provide all enthusiasts of Wojak Finance (WOJ) with a platform for interaction and discussion.

Since then, Wojak Finance's (WOJ) Twitter account cemented itself as a territory for meeting and interaction for all advocates of Bitcoin (BTC), blockchain and decentralization.

One month ago, on Nov. 1, 2021, Wojak Finance launched its official channel on Telegram Messenger. One week after launch, the channel had 40,000 followers.

Related
Wojak Finance (WOJ) Telegram Community Gains 40,000 Members Soon After Launch

On Wojak Finance's Telegram channel, users can entertain themselves by creating stickers, launching polls, discussing memes and sharing the latest news about Wojak Finance's technical and promotional progress.

Besides that, Wojak Finance has a large and passionate community on Facebook.

Listing campaign and token burn frenzy

Alongside its active social media development, Wojak Finance's team is laser-focused on listing WOJ on centralized and decentralized exchanges. As covered by U.Today yesterday, WOJ was listed for the first time on a top 25 centralized exchange.

Related
Wojak Finance DeFi Has Its WOJ Token Listed by Mainstream Exchange LBank

LBank is a veteran cryptocurrency exchange platform active since 2015. It supports more than 500 trading pairs in the spot positions segment.

In recent weeks, Wojak Finance (WOJ) listed its token on Cointiger, Hotbit and Coinsbit centralized exchanges, as well as on the largest BSC-based decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap (CAKE).

On centralized exchanges, WOJ token is added to pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, while on PancakeSwap (CAKE), it is available against Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.

Related
Wojak Finance Destroys Two Thirds of WOJ Supply

Last, but not least, Wojak Finance (WOJ) has destroyed two-thirds of its aggregated supply so far to keep its circulation hyper-deflationary.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu Faces 5% Correction After Spiking by 40%, But Fundamental Growth Is Still Going Strong
12/01/2021 - 12:05
Shiba Inu Faces 5% Correction After Spiking by 40%, But Fundamental Growth Is Still Going Strong
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Mega Whales Accumulate 0.59% of ETH Total Supply Leading Up to Recent Rally
12/01/2021 - 11:12
Ethereum Mega Whales Accumulate 0.59% of ETH Total Supply Leading Up to Recent Rally
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Chainlink Becomes Most-Traded Token Among Whales
12/01/2021 - 10:31
Chainlink Becomes Most-Traded Token Among Whales
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan