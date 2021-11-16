lumenswap_lottery
Wojak Finance (WOJ) Burns 1.28 Billion Tokens in Three Days

Companies
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Wojak Finance, a unique meme-themed DeFi protocol, completes another wave of destroying its WOJ token
Wojak Finance (WOJ) Burns 1.28 Billion Tokens in Three Days
The team of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Wojak Finance proudly shared the details of another splendid milestone that it accomplished in keeping its WOJ token supply super-deflationary.

1,280,000,000 WOJ tokens destroyed in just three days

Today, on Nov. 16, 2021, the Wojak Finance team announced that it achieved a huge milestone in terms of its tokenomic strategy. In a dozen transactions, it sent to the "burn" address a total of 1.28 billion WOJ tokens.

This crucial process that protects the WOJ supply from inflation can be tracked through any third-party explorer for Binance Smart Chain (BSC). For instance, it can be checked with BSC Scan service's web page for the WOJ token burn address.

As such, Wojak Finance reaffirms its commitment to expanding its token burn program further. As covered by U.Today previously, it took a few weeks for the protocol to increase its token burn rate from 50% to almost 60%.

Although all crypto markets are going through a bloodbath today, the WOJ price surged on this inspiring news. At press time, it is changing hands at $0.06263 on major spot platforms—up 7% in 24 hours.

Wojak Finance is on its way to destroying 90% of WOJ

Previously, Wojak Finance representatives emphasized that the final target of its token burn initiatives remains unchanged. Step by step, Wojak Finance is going to destroy 90% of its core utility asset supply.

This activity goes hand in hand with other significant accomplishments by the Wojak Finance team. Namely, its airdrop for community enthusiasts is up and running.

The application campaign is open until Nov. 17; even crypto newbies with zero experience can take part and claim WOJ as their first digital asset.

Also, Wojak Finance managed to add its WOJ token on three mainstream centralized crypto exchange platforms in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether, the largest stablecoin. Since October 2021, the WOJ/USDT pairs are live on HotBit, CoinsBit and CoinTiger.

article image
