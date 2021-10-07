Wojak Finance Token Burn Rate Surpasses 50%, Token Targets $1

The team of an eccentric DeFi protocol built on top of the Binance Smart Chain shares the details of its latest milestones.

WOJ euphoria gains steam as 50% of tokens are burned

According to the statement shared by Wojak Finance (WOJ) (https://woj.finance/), its latest token burn event pushed the net share of tokens burnt over 50%. This milestone is of crucial importance to the project’s tokenomics and marketing progress.

Image by CoinMarketCap

The Wojak team stresses that this event is unparalleled for the DeFi segment: team members even decided to burn 50% of their own allocation to support early-stage investors. An impressive price rally (25x at its peak) made the team consider such a generous solution. WOJ contributors are laser-focused on gaining investors’ trust.

One of the team’s senior representatives stressed that the price rally of WOJ is nowhere near an end as many more token burn events are on the menu:

This is just the beginning and we intend to increase this figure to much higher amounts. What matters to us are the buyers who have trusted us. So we will do our best not to let anyone get out of this token at a loss. We also have special plans for token burners that we will announce in the near future.

Should this price rally expand, the team foresees the upsurge of the WOJ token price to $1-$10 in the short term.

Wojak Finance pioneers multi-purpose charity token concept

Multiple leading cryptocurrency price trackers, such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, named WOJ among the top 24-hour performers of Sept. 7, 2021.

As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol associated with Wojak, a popular character of modern Internet meme culture. Wojak means “soldier” in Polish; the majority of Crypto Twitter speakers use this meme as a symbol of a newbie trader.

WOJ token is a core element of Wojak Finance’s tokenomics. Currently, this token is listed on PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized cryptocurrencies exchange on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Now it is accessible in trading pairs with Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin by Paxos.



WOJ token is deflationary by design due to periodic token burn events. In terms of utility, Wojak Finance promotes WOJ as a unique charity-focused token.

Also, a significant share of its supply will be used to launch its own native retail decentralized application (dApp) and digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens, NFTs) collections.