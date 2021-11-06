Wojak Finance Releases Wallet App in Google Play: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wojak Finance, a unique multi-product decentralized finance protocol built around core native asset WOJ, unveils its first end-user application for mobile devices. "Early bird" testers have already started experimenting with its instruments.

Wojak Finance application is live in Google Play

According to the official announcement shared by the Wojak Finance (WOJ) team, it releases its first downloadable application for mobile devices. "Wojak Finance Tracker" app is released in the official marketplace for Android-based devices, Google Play.

Wojak Finance's first-ever application boasts several functionalities. At its core, it is a wallet for WOJ tokens, but its toolkit is not limited to storage and exchange instruments.

First of all, it displays the tracker for the WOJ token supply with basic statistics and market information. WOJ liquidity providers can also track their rewards history. Then, to reaffirm its "REKT"-themed design, it demonstrates the statistics of liquidations across the top 10 tokens by aggregated market capitalization.

Last but not least, it provides WOJ enthusiasts with seamless access to 24/7 online support. Wojak Finance's customer success team receives messages directly from the application's dashboard in order to respond promptly.

The first testers have already submitted their reviews to Google Play. By press time, the application has 39 reviews with an extra-high medium score of 4.9/5.

WOJ listing campaign is on fire

Special modules for social interaction between WOJ enthusiasts and the newsfeed will be integrated into the application very soon, as per the team's statement.

In Q4, 2021, the Wojak Finance team is laser-focused on three workloads, i.e., WOJ token listing on various types of exchanges, community management and token-burn process acceleration.

To name a few, in October and November, WOJ was added by three mainstream centralized trading platforms, Hotbit, CoinTiger, and, most recently, Coinsbit.

Then, the Wojak Finance team launched two social media communities, on Telegram Messenger and Facebook. Telegram's community has already surpassed 50,000 users.

Also, WOJ token's burn rate spiked to 54% of its aggregated supply. As stated previously, the target of this process is capped at 90% by the Wojak team.