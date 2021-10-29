Wojak Finance Launches Facebook Page, Accelerates Community Building

Wojak Finance decentralized finances protocol (DeFi) now has one more way to interact with its large and passionate community

Wojak Finance, a unique hyper-deflationary decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, accomplishes yet another milestone in its community management. Now, its enthusiasts can read the latest updates on the product's progress on Facebook.

Wojak Finance expands its social media presence, introduces Facebook page

According to the official announcement by Wojak Finance's team shared on its main social media channels and blogs, the protocol now has an official Facebook page.

New Facebook page https://t.co/Py47VZ9cw0 like,share & follow, we have a common goal to achieve financial independence = freedom — ⚜Woj Token⚜ (@wojfinance) October 28, 2021

By press time, it has already onboarded its first dozen subscribers. Wojak Finance team shares on its Facebook page the latest news about the product, its plans, memes, polls and so on.

As the DeFi segment is flooded with scams, the Wojak Finance team shares scam alerts to prevent its followers from sending ther digital assets to scammers. Also, Wojak Finance experts share tips on financial safety and basic cryptocurrency expertise.

As covered by U.Today previously, Facebook is going through a massive rebranding. Yesterday, on Oct. 28, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg changed the name of his company to "Meta" to stress its focus on "Metaverse" building.

Following the rebranding, FB shares will be traded under the MVRS ticker on all platforms.

Listings and token burn updates

The creation of a Facebook page is yet another step in Wojak Finance's community management. The team of the DeFi protocol stresses the importance of this announcement for the achievement of the product's mission:

Wojak Finance (WOJ) is well known for the hyper-deflationary character of its token design. Periodically, it destroys millions of WOJ tokens in order to reduce its liquid supply.

The final goal of this process is to have 90% of WOJ tokens destroyed.

Also, to ensure the constant inflow of liquidity, Wojak Finance (WOJ) lists its token on major centralized exchanges. In recent weeks, WOJ went live on HotBit and Cointiger. Decentralized trading of WOJ token is available on PancakeSwap (CAKE).