Wojak Finance Launches Baby Woj Token (BWJ) to Support its NFT Platform Progress: Details

Baby Woj token (BWJ) goes live as part of a massive NFT campaign by Wojak Finance (WOJ) DeFi protocol

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wojak Finance (WOJ), a novel hyper-deflationary decentralized finance protocol, launches its second asset to promote its NFT program.

Wojak Finance launches Baby Woj Token (BWJ), expands NFT program

According to the official announcement shared by Wojak Finance’s team, a novel asset, Baby Woj token (BWJ), has been added to its toolkit.

WOJ NFT: HOW IT WORKS🤓



Get your Woj NFT’s now⤵️:

NFT’s have been all the rage in the crypto space lately. But what exactly is an NFT? Well an NFT’s is a one-of-a-kind digital asset that belongs to you and you only🙌



So why would I want one?

Limited… https://t.co/HzbgeQc2Tr pic.twitter.com/ru1ZHmfani — Woj Token (@wojfinance) February 28, 2022

Baby Woj token (BWJ) comes as a specific asset for the buying and selling of non-fungible tokens associated with Wojak Finance’s digital collectibles program. Wojak's pioneering public NFT collection is going to be released soon.

Baby Woj Token (BWJ) is inspired by other "baby" memetic tokens like Baby Doge and Baby Shiba Inu. Some NFTs by the Wojak Finance (WOJ) team will be available exclusively for Baby Woj token (BWJ) holders.

Per the latest estimations, this function of BWJ will act as a powerful catalyst for public interest in Baby Woj token (BWJ).

WOJ on its way to becoming utility token

With the introduction of BWJ, the tokenomic structure of Wojak Finance (WOJ) protocol will be slightly changed. WOJ will be utilized as the core utility token of the protocol, while BWJ replaces it is a "memetic" symbol of the protocol.

The Baby Woj token (BWJ) was introduced to the public yesterday, on March 1, 2022. From its very first days, the token will be utilized in the protocol’s charity initiatives.

As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance (WOJ) is a revolutionary hyper-deflationary DeFi protocol based on native tokens.

Periodically, it destroys large parts of its supply to prevent it from inflation. Eventually, it is going to destroy 90% of the aggregated WOJ supply, which is a record for the Web3 industry.

Also, its ecosystem boasts NFT initiatives and educational courses on cryptocurrencies and trading.