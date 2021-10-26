Wojak Finance Launches $22,500 Airdrop Together with CoinMarketCap

Wojak Finance, a novel decentralized finance protocol, is going to airdrop WOJ tokens to lucky guests of CoinMarketCap's dashboard

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wojak Finance, a multi-purpose decentralized ecosystem powered by native utility and governance token WOJ, starts a massive airdrop campaign with CoinMarketCap, the largest crypto analysis dashboard.

Wojak Finance partners with CoinMarketCap, airdrops $22,500 in WOJ

According to the official announcement shared in Wojak Finance's official social media channels, the protocol has inked a partnership with CoinMarketCap, an iconic website for the entire crypto segment and the mainstream token of the pricing dashboard.

The massive WOJ token airdrop is the pioneering event of this partnership. The distribution of WOJ tokens between lucky cryptocurrency enthusiasts will take place between Nov. 7, 2021, and Nov. 15, 2021.

The airdrop will have three "tiers." The winner will take the main prize of $1,500 in WOJ token equivalent. The top 10 participants will share a $2,500 prize pool.

The remaining rewards will be distributed among 2, 000 crypto enthusiasts. As such, the aggregated amount of funds allocated by the team to reward its supporterts nets $22,500 in WOJ equivalent.

The airdrop is acompanied by a referral scheme: those Twitter users who introduce WOJ to their audience will be awarded 5+ entries in the distribution's lucky draw.

WOJ burning campaign gains traction

The partnership with CoinMarketCap is yet another milestone accomplished by Wojak Finance DeFi. As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance and WOJ are now endorsed by adult film superstar Alexis Texas.

In term of tokenomic progress, the project cointinues its massive token burining campaign. Recently, the project made headlines by destroying one billion WOJ in minutes.

Last but not least, Wojak Finance prioritizes the listing of its token to ensure the liquidity inflow and confortable trading for all of its supporters. Since the very first days of the product, its WOJ asset was available on PancakeSwap (CAKE), a leading decentralized cryptocurrencies exchange on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). On PancakeSwap, WOJ is available in BNB, BUSD and USDT trading pairs.

In mid-October, WOJ was added to the assets suites of veteran centralized cryptocurrency exchanges CoinTiger and HotBit. For both, WOJ is listed against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.