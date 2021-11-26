Wojak Finance Destroys Two Thirds of WOJ Supply

Wojak Finance (WOJ) accomplishes yet another impressive milestone on its road to "hyper-deflationary" status of its core native crypto asset, WOJ.

Aggregated share of WOJ destroyed inches closer to 70%

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Wojak Finance (WOJ), the first-ever meme-themed hyper-deflationary cryptocurrency protocol, it successfully closed its last phase of a token burn campaign.

The dynamics of its impressive campaign can be tracked through every third-party explorer of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) contracts. Wojak Finance started to destroy tokens aggressively on Nov. 22, 2021, at 7:26 p.m. (UTC).

After 38 transactions authorized in an ongoing series of token burn events, the total amount of destroyed tokens almost reached 34 billion WOJ tokens.

As such, 67.9% of the WOJ supply now sits in a token burn contract.

As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance (WOJ) attempts to destroy 90% of its circulating token supply to prevent WOJ from inflation.

This statement was made on Oct. 7, 2021, right after burning the first portion of WOJ crypto coins.

Listing, community building, celebrity endorsement

Wojak Finance DeFi protocol is named after "Wojak," an iconic meme of 2010s Internet sub-culture. Wojak (the Polish word for "Soldier") is typically associated with a newbie trader who demonstrates a poor level of risk management.

Besides token burn events, Wojak Finance advances tje value of its token by listing it on a top-tier centralized exchange. Namely, it is listed on veteran CEXes HotBit, CoinsBit and CoinTiger.

Also, Wojak Finance (WOJ) has already established vibrant communities on Telegram and Facebook. Recently, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather hinted at WOJ as his next top-tier project.