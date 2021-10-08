woj
woj

Wojak Finance DeFi to Have its WOJ Token Listed by Cointiger Exchange

Companies
Fri, 10/08/2021 - 16:48
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Cointiger lists WOJ as 90% of its supply is burned
Wojak Finance DeFi to Have its WOJ Token Listed by Cointiger Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the official announcement shared by Cointiger centralized cryptocurrency exchange on its social media channels, Wojak Finance’s WOJ token will be listed soon.

woj
woj

Initially, WOJ will be available in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin. To avoid a scam attempt, Cointiger shared references on Wojak Finance’s social media channels and then public address of the smart contract on Binance Smart Chain.

Therefore, Cointiger became the first-ever centralized crypto trading platform to support WOJ token trading.

Cointiger is one of the most popular Asian cryptocurrency veterans. It was launched in 2017 in Singapore. Cointiger is well known for its CNY fiat payments gateway. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, XRP and Filecoin are the most trending assets on Cointiger.

Wojak Finance introduces ultra-deflationary "charity token"

This announcement was released one day after the crucial decision of the Wojak Finance team to increase its token burn rate to a mind-blowing level of 90%.

yield
Stormgain

This decision was made to meet the unparalleled spike of interest in WOJ purchasing demonstrated by retail investors, as per Wojak Finance’s team statement.

As previously reported, initially, the Wojak Finance team had planned to burn 50% of its released liquid WOJ supply.

On Sept. 29, 2021, it distributed all pre-sale tokens among its “early bird” investors.

WOJ is a pivotal element of Wojak Finance tokenomics. This token is named after Wojak, a popular 2010s Internet meme that depicts a newbie cryptocurrency trader. In Polish, “Wojak” means “soldier.”

Ideologically, WOJ is promoted by its team as a “universal charity token.”

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange
10/08/2021 - 16:03
Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 8
10/08/2021 - 15:35
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Flare's Songbird Tokens Now Integrated by Institution-Grade Custody
10/08/2021 - 15:08
Flare's Songbird Tokens Now Integrated by Institution-Grade Custody
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov