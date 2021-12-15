Wojak Finance DeFi Shares Details of Its NFT Program

Here’s how Wojak Finance enthusiasts can obtain one of its unique NFTs

Wojak Finance, a hyper-deflationary decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol reveals details of its NFT rewards program for crypto students.

Learn-and-earn with Wojak’s NFTs

According to the latest official announcement shared by the Wojak Finance (WOJ) team, its digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens) will be prizes for the students of Wojak’s upcoming crypto education initiative.

WOJ NFT is not for everyone…



Take free learning in personal finance, learn how to make money safely and profitably — upon completion of the course, you will receive a rare WOJ NFT.



It will be your first correct investment❗#WojakFinance #WOJ pic.twitter.com/L2Xa3R77yr — Woj Token (@wojfinance) December 8, 2021

Only those crypto enthusiasts who complete the entire course, including modules on personal finances and safe investments, will be able to obtain a limited edition of exclusive NFTs.

As such, this is the only crypto learning program that awards its successful students with super-rare NFTs.

As covered by U.Today previously, on Dec. 6, 2021, Wojak Finance (WOJ) announced its plans to unveil an open-source learning program with a focus on crypto, blockchain and personal finances.

While studying, all interested crypto enthusiasts will be able to familiarize themselves with the psychological, economic and technical aspects of investing and cryptocurrency trading on spot and derivatives markets.

Changing the game in crypto education

The decision to launch the educational program is accompanied by the first-ever NFT program of Wojak Finance. Together with a proactive Telegram bot, charity initiatives and a transparent rewards program, NFTs are included in the latest roadmap of Wojak Finance published on Dec. 7, 2021.

Since its launch in September 2021, Wojak Finance organized a number of events and programs focused on community building and support. Currently, Wojak Finance has channels and accounts on all social media platforms crucial for the crypto community, i.e., Telegram, Facebook and Twitter.

WOJ holders immediately responded to novel NFTs and educational initiatives by the Wojak Finance’s team. Last week, WOJ prices jumped 80%.

The most impressive price upsurge was registered on Dec. 9, 2021, in the early morning hours (UTC).

In almost no time, the WOJ price surged from $0.31 to $0.6. It is probably the fastest 100% rally in the modern DeFi segment. WOJ token witnesses this run despite the brutal collapse of Bitcoin and the altcoins markets.