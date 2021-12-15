Wojak Finance DeFi Shares Details of Its NFT Program

Companies
Wed, 12/15/2021 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here’s how Wojak Finance enthusiasts can obtain one of its unique NFTs
Wojak Finance DeFi Shares Details of Its NFT Program
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Wojak Finance, a hyper-deflationary decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol reveals details of its NFT rewards program for crypto students.

Learn-and-earn with Wojak’s NFTs

According to the latest official announcement shared by the Wojak Finance (WOJ) team, its digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens) will be prizes for the students of Wojak’s upcoming crypto education initiative.

Only those crypto enthusiasts who complete the entire course, including modules on personal finances and safe investments, will be able to obtain a limited edition of exclusive NFTs.

As such, this is the only crypto learning program that awards its successful students with super-rare NFTs.

As covered by U.Today previously, on Dec. 6, 2021, Wojak Finance (WOJ) announced its plans to unveil an open-source learning program with a focus on crypto, blockchain and personal finances.

Related
Wojak Finance DeFi Launches Open-Source Educational Platform

While studying, all interested crypto enthusiasts will be able to familiarize themselves with the psychological, economic and technical aspects of investing and cryptocurrency trading on spot and derivatives markets.

Changing the game in crypto education

The decision to launch the educational program is accompanied by the first-ever NFT program of Wojak Finance. Together with a proactive Telegram bot, charity initiatives and a transparent rewards program, NFTs are included in the latest roadmap of Wojak Finance published on Dec. 7, 2021.

Related
Wojak Finance DeFi Announces Its First-Ever NFT Release

Since its launch in September 2021, Wojak Finance organized a number of events and programs focused on community building and support. Currently, Wojak Finance has channels and accounts on all social media platforms crucial for the crypto community, i.e., Telegram, Facebook and Twitter.

WOJ holders immediately responded to novel NFTs and educational initiatives by the Wojak Finance’s team. Last week, WOJ prices jumped 80%.

The most impressive price upsurge was registered on Dec. 9, 2021, in the early morning hours (UTC).

In almost no time, the WOJ price surged from $0.31 to $0.6. It is probably the fastest 100% rally in the modern DeFi segment. WOJ token witnesses this run despite the brutal collapse of Bitcoin and the altcoins markets.

#NFT News #Wojak
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu to Start Trading on Europe's Biggest Crypto Exchange Next Year
12/15/2021 - 18:53
Shiba Inu to Start Trading on Europe's Biggest Crypto Exchange Next Year
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Klever Releases Hardware Wallet, Teases Own Blockchain Launch
12/15/2021 - 17:15
Klever Releases Hardware Wallet, Teases Own Blockchain Launch
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Gluwa DeFi Distributes First Batch of Rewards: Details
12/15/2021 - 16:13
Gluwa DeFi Distributes First Batch of Rewards: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov