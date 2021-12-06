Wojak Finance DeFi Launches Open-Source Educational Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Wojak Finance (WOJ), a decentralized finance protocol built around its core native cryptocurrency, WOJ, shares the details of its upcoming community event.

Open-source learning program to launch on Wojak Finance

According to the official announcement shared on the main Twitter account of Wojak Finance DeFi, its team is laser-focused on building a new-gen educational product on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Study with us❗



How not to burn out in the financial market, and how to get more profit?

👉Wojak will tell you about this and not only!



Launching our open-source online learning platform coming soon❗#WojakFinance #WOJ pic.twitter.com/XByg5rBWyj December 3, 2021

The new online learning platform will be 100% open source: the process of building it will be transparent and community driven. Its educational program will cover the technical, methodological and psychological aspects of trading.

As such, students of Wojak Finance's platform will know how to protect themselves from burnout on the financial market and how to maximize profits while using different trading strategies.

The exact details of the upcoming platform and its launch event will be disclosed soon, Wojak Finance team representatives added.

Community first

Wojak Finance DeFi protocol has already released a number of massive initiatives for its community enthusiasts. In recent weeks, it launched communities on mainstream social media platforms.

For instance, its Telegram community gained tens of thousands of followers in a matter of days. In this group, Wojak Finance supporters create memes, discuss the latest news on the project's development and the cryptocurrency segment as a whole, share their predictions of WOJ price dynamics and so on.

Wojak Finance's Facebook page is another place for the members of its vibrant and large community to meet. In recent days, the Twitter account of Wojak Finance also witnessed formidable growth.

Community building goes hand in hand with an increase in the tokenholder base for WOJ token. To ensure the constant inflow of liquidity, Wojak Finance lists its WOJ token on major centralized exchanges: HotBit, Coinsbit, Cointiger, LBank.

Also, it is available on leading BSC-based decentralized cryptocurrencies exchange PancakeSwap (CAKE) in pairs with Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD).