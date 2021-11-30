Wojak Finance DeFi Has Its WOJ Token Listed by Mainstream Exchange LBank

Tue, 11/30/2021
Vladislav Sopov
Yet another top-tier exchange is going to add WOJ coin to its spot trading suite
Wojak Finance DeFi Has Its WOJ Token Listed by Mainstream Exchange LBank
Wojak Finance, a first-ever decentralized finance protocol focused on keeping its core native asset hyper-deflationary, accomplishes another outstanding milestone in its listing campaign.

LBank becomes latest exchange to add WOJ token

According to the official announcement shared by LBank, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange currently ranked in the top 25 by CoinMarketCap, it adds WOJ to its range of supported assets.

WOJ deposits will be opened on Dec. 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Trading in a pair with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) will start on Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. (UTC+8).

On Dec. 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (UTC+8), withdrawals from all of LBank's accounts will be available to WOJ holders.

LBank, or Ledger Bank Exchange, is a veteran of the centralized cryptocurrency exchange market: it was launched in 2015 in the Virgin Islands. The exchange holds a number of licenses: NFA, MSB of the United States, MSB of Canada, Austrac crypto license of Australia and so on.

By Q4, 2021, the exchange listed more than 500 trading pairs in a spot trading module. Its aggregated trading volume exceeds $761 million. Currently, it is ranked 24th by trading volume, according to Binance's CoinMarketCap rating.

Token burning events go hand in hand with listing announcement

Listing its WOJ token on centralized exchanges is one of the top focus areas for the Wojak Finance team. As covered by U.Today previously, WOJ token was recently added by Hotbit, Coinsbit and Cointiger centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. On all platforms, WOJ is available against USDT.

Besides CEXes, WOJ token is available on PancakeSwap, the largest DeFi protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It can be exchanged for Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoins.

Also, the Wojak Finance team reaffirms its focus on achieving a 90% WOJ-destroyed milestone. On Nov. 26, 2021, Wojak Finance destroyed another portion of its supply.

As such, by December 2021, the protocol sees more than two-thirds of its circulating supply destroyed.

