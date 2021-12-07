Wojak Finance DeFi Announces Its First-Ever NFT Release

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In its latest Twitter announcement, the Wojak Finance team mentioned a number of totally new functions for its customers.

NFT drops, "proactive" Telegram bot: What’s new in Wojak Finance?

The Wojak Finance decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol published an updated list of its benefits for crypto enthusiasts.

👉https://t.co/XC0ldswmLo is about benefits:

-Proactive Telegram Bot

-Deflationary model of the token

-NFTs

-Transparency and decentralized structure

-Free educational courses

-Reward for charity



Join us❗#WojakFinance #WOJ pic.twitter.com/rk5LG03Ymo — Woj Token (@wojfinance) December 6, 2021

In Q4, 2021, the protocol adheres to a fully decentralized and transparent model that relies on hyper-deflationary BSC-based token WOJ. Recently, it shared the details of its upcoming free online educational program.

The program will be 100% open source: newbies will be able to study the basics of cryptocurrency trading and blockchain technology.

Besides that, some functions of Wojak Finance are introduced by its representatives for the first time. Upcoming NFT projects are the most surprising: previously, digital collectibles were not mentioned as part of Wojak Finance’s offering.

Then, Wojak Finance teases the launch of a proactive Telegram bot. As covered by U.Today previously, the platform has already created a large and passionate community on Telegram: its members share memes, price predictions and ask questions about Wojak Finance's progress.

In the first days upon launch, the channel reached the 40,000-subscriber milestone: now, its user count approaches the 100,000 level.

Racing toward 90% WOJ burnt

The release of new functions is accompanied by an accelerated token burn campaign. After the last session of token burn events, the protocol pushed its net share of tokens destroyed to almost 70%.

As such, the team of Wojak Finance is on track to reach its final goal announced at launch in October, 2021: 90% of the WOJ supply will be eventually destroyed.

Listing WOJ token on popular centralized exchanges is another core focus of its team. In November, it added WOJ to the spot trading suites of heavyweight CEXes HotBit, CoinsBit and Cointiger.

On three exchanges, WOJ token is available in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin. Also, WOJ is available on the most popular decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap (CAKE), against Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD).