Wojak Finance Burns 1 Billion WOJ Tokens in No Time: Details

Decentralized protocol Wojak Finance has organized another unparalleled token burn event. Here’s how many tokens are now excluded from the token’s supply

Another day, another WOJ token burn

On Oct. 18, the Wojak Finance team announced another phase of its massive token burning campaign.

As demonstrated by independent publicly available explorers of Binance Smart Chain blocks and transactions, the Wojak Finance team started destroying its tokens at 11:40 a.m. UTC.

The leaders of Wojak Finance sent eight batches of tokens to Wojak Finance’s “token burn” address. Two batches included more than 124 million tokens each, two more batches included 127 million WOJ tokens and the remaining transactions destroyed 128 and 129 million WOJ tokens each.

At press time, the token burn address of Wojak Finance is responsible for 54.8% of the total WOJ token supply. In dollar terms, this equals almost $1.6 billion worth of tokens. As such, today’s event has excluded $60 million from the value of the available WOJ supply.

Wojak Finance expands its listing campaign

As reported by U.Today, Wojak Finance accomplished a crucial milestone: the total share of the burned tokens surpassed 50% of the entire WOJ supply.

In total, the team of this DeFi project is going to destroy 90% of its core native assets. As such, the super-deflationary design of WOJ is undisputed.

In addition, to ensure the constant increase of liquidity available for WOJ traders and holders across all types of exchanges (centralized and decentralized), Wojak Finance intensified its listing campaign.

On October 8, the WOJ token was listed on veteran centralized exchange Cointiger against Tether (USDT), the most liquid stablecoin.

Also, starting from Oct. 9, the WOJ token is available on HotBit where it is paired with USDT. PancakeSwap (CAKE), the most popular BSC-based DEX, sees WOJ listed against Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.