Wojak Charity Token Endorsed by Team Texas Following Token's Adoption

Sun, 10/17/2021 - 14:00
Arman Shirinyan
Prior to the ecosystem's expansion and further development, Wojak Finance receives endorsement from adult film superstar Alexis Texas
The Wojak.Finance ecosystem's token, WOJ, received an endorsement from the Team Texas leader, Alexis Texas. On her Instagram profile, the American adult movie star shared her view on Wojak token with her supporters.

According to the token's website, WOJ is a charity token that helps users learn how to earn. The token is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain with the BEP20 standard. The main selling point of the token is its benefits.

Holders of the WOJ token receive the right to use it as a governance token in the future and become part of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization that projects are looking forward to building.

The Instagram post is the part of the project's marketing campaign begun prior to the launch of the new Wojak App that will include Wojak Rewards, the number of burned tokens in real time, other DeFi metrics and an indication that can be used by the project's supporters.

About Wojak Finance and token

The project itself, including the WOJ token is based on the Wojak meme—a famous internet character often used to describe various emotions a person might feel or situations a person might go through.

After the famous 80% retrace on the crypto market back in 2018, Wojak became extremely popular among investors as a way to describe their feelings about the significant losses they faced on the cryptocurrency market.

The project's key value is the support of other groups in the industry, which will be a step toward building a sustainable and welcoming crypto community. While being open to others, the project's vision is also aimed at creating a long-term strategy for token development.

According to the roadmap, project developers are looking forward to creating a bridge protocol, expanding the ecosystem and covering the Ethereum and Polygon networks, creating token launchers and hosting cross-token volume-based tournaments in the future.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

