Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Survive Coronavirus Crisis? Here's What Billionaire Tim Draper Has to Say

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 06:13
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Tim Draper believes that Bitcoin (BTC) will eventually save the day once the coronavirus crisis is over

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

With the number of coronavirus cases growing at a rapid pace, there is a huge cloud of uncertainty hovering over Bitcoin's future. While markets continue to tank and central banks make a coordinated effort to ease monetary conditions, the cryptocurrency is failing to act as a hedge against this chaos.

However, Tim Draper, a billionaire venture capitalist, is convinced that Bitcoin, not banks or governments, will be able to save the day once this crisis is over.

Must Read
Tim Draper Would Make Bitcoin (BTC) National Currency if Elected President - READ MORE

Bitcoin is set to thrive

As reported by U.Today, Draper famously predicted that the Bitcoin (BTC) price could skyrocket to $250,000 by 2023 after it secures a five percent share of the currency market. Given that the flagship coin is changing hands just above $5,000, this prediction seems unrealistic, but Draper actually called Bitcoin's meteoric rise in 2017 three years before it happened. 

The venture capitalist has a knack for spotting disruptive companies. He was an early investor in Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and other startups that ended up changing the world.  

In his recent interview, he described how Bitcoin can change the insurance industry. 

"For example, I could start an insurance company with an actuary AI to determine fraud and a smart contract with Bitcoin and put it all on the blockchain."     

Must Read
Peter Brandt Says Zero Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Ultimate Bottom - READ MORE

The fear is worse than the virus 

On March 14, Draper criticized world governments for their approach to dealing with the coronavirus. Italy, France, and plenty of other countries are under lockdown with all non-indispensable businesses being closed.

The billionaire explained that more people could die from a crumbling economy than from the actual virus. 

#Bitcoin News #Tim Draper

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Were Selling at a Loss During Big Thursday Crash

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Were Selling at a Loss During Big Thursday Crash
Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt

Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Survive Coronavirus Crisis? Here's What Billionaire Tim Draper Has to Say

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 06:13
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Tim Draper believes that Bitcoin (BTC) will eventually save the day once the coronavirus crisis is over

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

With the number of coronavirus cases growing at a rapid pace, there is a huge cloud of uncertainty hovering over Bitcoin's future. While markets continue to tank and central banks make a coordinated effort to ease monetary conditions, the cryptocurrency is failing to act as a hedge against this chaos.

However, Tim Draper, a billionaire venture capitalist, is convinced that Bitcoin, not banks or governments, will be able to save the day once this crisis is over.

Must Read
Tim Draper Would Make Bitcoin (BTC) National Currency if Elected President - READ MORE

Bitcoin is set to thrive

As reported by U.Today, Draper famously predicted that the Bitcoin (BTC) price could skyrocket to $250,000 by 2023 after it secures a five percent share of the currency market. Given that the flagship coin is changing hands just above $5,000, this prediction seems unrealistic, but Draper actually called Bitcoin's meteoric rise in 2017 three years before it happened. 

The venture capitalist has a knack for spotting disruptive companies. He was an early investor in Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and other startups that ended up changing the world.  

In his recent interview, he described how Bitcoin can change the insurance industry. 

"For example, I could start an insurance company with an actuary AI to determine fraud and a smart contract with Bitcoin and put it all on the blockchain."     

Must Read
Peter Brandt Says Zero Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Ultimate Bottom - READ MORE

The fear is worse than the virus 

On March 14, Draper criticized world governments for their approach to dealing with the coronavirus. Italy, France, and plenty of other countries are under lockdown with all non-indispensable businesses being closed.

The billionaire explained that more people could die from a crumbling economy than from the actual virus. 

#Bitcoin News #Tim Draper

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Were Selling at a Loss During Big Thursday Crash

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Were Selling at a Loss During Big Thursday Crash
Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt

Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more