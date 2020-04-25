Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Skyrocket After Halving or Plummet? Crypto YouTubers’ Take

As the Bitcoin halving is just seventeen days ahead and so if hyperinflation, crypto YouTubers are expecting BTC to surge

The next Bitcoin halvening is to take place on May 18, which makes it seventeen days ahead from now. Meanwhile, the quantitative easing efforts continue, as President Trump has allocated $484 bln of stimulus funds for hospitals and small businesses.

With these two events in mind, crypto YouTubers are making their forecasts on the future of the Bitcoin price.

‘A looming hyperinflation cocktail. Get ready with Bitcoin and gold’

Trader and host of a crypto blog on YouTube Christopher Jaszczynski states that the US monetary supply is going parabolic right now, letting USD reach an all-time high.

Monetary velocity is at an all-time low. The divergence between these two indexes is tremendous, Jaszczynski states. This means that deflation of the USD is underway. Further on, the trader explains that once the general public starts spending the stimulus money, inflation will begin.

Accelerated by the rising velocity, it will most certainly turn into hyperinflation, as per Jaszczynski.

People need to stock up on gold, silver and Bitcoin, he says.

Christopher Jaszczynski also shares a table with the performance of BTC compared to the USD, gold and S&P 500 since 2012. It shows that these three traditional assets have been plunging almost 100,000%.

Will BTC hit $8,000 in 17 days?

In his recent video, crypto YouTuber ‘The Moon’ keeps reminding the audience about the approaching Bitcoin halving. Focusing on it and the inflation that is about to start, as he says, after the QE, he says that Bitcoin will surge in price after that.

@TheMoonCarl provides a long-term forecast that in three-four years, BTC is likely to reach around $300,000-$400,000 – a forecast similar to that made by Tim Draper and Max Keiser.

As per the post-halving price, the trader believes that BTC will hit at least $8,000.

‘Bitcoin will rise and crash in the coming bull market’

Judging by his recent tweet, crypto YouTuber and a BTC and XRP investor Robert Art believes that in the bull run that is about to start for Bitcoin, BTC will crash again after surging to a certain point.

He also belongs to the part of the crypto community that believes Bitcoin to be an asset correlated with the traditional financial markets.

“Bitcoin appears in 2009. Right after 2008-2009 financial crisis. Stocks see the longest bull market in history for 11-12 years. Bitcoin follows suit. In 2020, stocks crash hard. Bitcoin follows suit. No correlation? The correlation is irrefutable.”