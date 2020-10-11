Why a Strategist Expects Bitcoin on Ethereum Would 20x by 2021 to $30B

Original U.Today article

A strategist expects the number of Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum to increase by 20-fold in 2021 to $30 billion

Spencer Noon, the head of DTCC Capital, believes the number of Bitcoin on Ethereum would surge by 20-fold by 2021.

Currently, there are 131,075 BTC on Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Most of them are stored as Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), which enables Bitcoin holders to gain exposure to DeFi services.

The total amount of Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum. Source: Dune Analytics, Spencer Noon

Since Bitcoin cannot be directly transferred onto Ethereum, users convert BTC to wBTC first, and then send wBTC to the Ethereum blockchain.

Why Strategists Anticipate Bitcoin on Ethereum to Continuously Spike

The demand for wBTC has increased significantly in recent months due to the resurgence of DeFi.

By owning wBTC, which is an ERC 20 token that reflects the value of Bitcoin, BTC holders can then use wBTC to stake their funds into DeFi protocols.

Jake Chervinsky, a general counsel at Compound Finance, explained Wrapped Bitcoin as an imperfect way to get BTC into Ethereum-based DeFi. He wrote:

“Wrapped BTC is an imperfect way to get BTC into DeFi on Ethereum, since there's no DeFi on Bitcoin. Imperfect because it requires trusting a custodian (Bitgo) to hold BTC backing the wBTC token. You might use it to earn yield in DeFi, trade BTC on a decentralized exchange, etc.”

Given that users utilize established DeFi protocols with lower risk, users can also benefit from the rising price of Bitcoin. On the side, users can also earn yields from DeFi platforms, which has led the popularity of wBTC to increase.

In the medium term, Noon said that he expects the number of Bitcoin on Ethereum to rise by 20 times. In dollar terms, that would mean around $30 billion worth of BTC would be on Ethereum. He said:

“There are now 131,075 #BTC (~$1.5 billion) on Ethereum That is 0.624% of all bitcoins in existence. I predict we'll 20x this by the end of 2021.”

Although the 131,075 BTC figure includes synthetic Bitcoin, which should not be counted, nearly 130,000 BTC are still on Ethereum. Noon added:

“As Hasu points out correctly, there is a small amount of synthetic Bitcoin in this figure that shouldn’t be counted - 2,506 sBTC ($28,419,418). Still ~130k Bitcoins on Ethereum though.”

Capital in DeFi is Accelerating

Alongside Wrapped Bitcoin, the total value locked across DeFi protocols is accelerating.

Data from Defipulse.com shows that the total value locked in DeFi is nearing $11 billion despite the recent pullback of DeFi tokens.

As long as the amount of capital in DeFi does not substantially drop, strategists anticipate the demand for Wrapped Bitcoin to sustainably grow.