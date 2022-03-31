What You Need to Know About the New Cryptocurrency Acrana?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Acrana is a brand-new cryptocurrency that is presently in its presale. It is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol with the main objective of creating a reserve currency. Its primary selling point is a staking strategy that generates an annual percentage yield (APY) on newly minted tokens. Users of Acrana may acquire bonds using stablecoins like USDT or liquidity pool tokens, which represent a piece of the decentralised ACR/ETH trading pools.

The holder of these 'liquidity pool' (LP) tokens is compensated for a portion of the gas costs associated with specific currency pair transactions. ACR holders are automatically eligible for the overwhelming majority of newly formed ACR. This is referred to as a rebase and is what helps regulate and create the APY.

Thus far, it seems that the approach is entirely consistent with standard algorithmic stablecoin operations. Acrana's is novel in the sense that it rejects a fiat dollar peg, which provides investors with a far larger perspective through which to view the asset's performance.

Additionally, the cryptocurrency employs protocol-owned liquidity, or POL, a stablecoin theory based on algorithms. This takes the form of a treasury capable of deploying large sums of money to defend an asset's price and assist in the maintenance of a peg or price point.

This structure stands in stark contrast to a "pure" algorithmic stablecoin, which seeks to minimise human involvement and relies nearly solely on current, programable circumstances to implement monetary policy and manage money supply.

Human decision-making enables the protocol to react more quickly to market whims. This decentralised autonomous organisation seems to be the industry's next significant leap. Always use care when dealing with any kind of investment and do extensive research on your own. This article is designed for informational and amusement purposes only.

What is a Rug Pull?

In the cryptocurrency business, a rug pull occurs when a development team abruptly abandons a project and sells or eliminates all of its liquidity. The term is derived from the expression to take the rug out from under someone, which refers to abruptly withdrawing assistance. Once the initiative has achieved a high degree of excitement and has gained access to its finances, the rug pullers have two alternatives.

They can either sell their cryptocurrency at a loss and eliminate all liquidity, or they can use backdoors in smart contracts to steal investors' finances. Without adequate liquidity, investors are obliged to sell their tokens at a loss or at a discount. This is because the Automated Market Maker (AMM) pricing mechanism establishes prices based on the ratio of two currencies inside a liquidity pool.

Is Acrana a Rug Pull?

This project has a whitepaper with an established roadmap, with a developed website and dashboard. That isn't necessarily fully comforting. However, a Certik audit is on the way, which will lend to the integrity of the project by highlighting any discrepancies in their code.

The vast majority of cryptocurrencies on the market are founded on just an idea or concept, with no initial product. There are plenty of examples of incredibly successful cryptocurrencies which haven't had any of these things initially.

Is Acrana a good Investment?

Acrana has just begun. It might be a good investment in the sense that any project is, in the cryptocurrency market. The ecosystem of cryptocurrency as a whole is extremely volatile. However, it is a trusted strategy to choose an early concept that may be highly profitable. During the presale period of a cryptocurrency's debut, funds are allocated and cannot be withdrawn, meaning that the price will continue to grow. This will continue until the currency is made accessible to the general public. Following that, it has the potential to develop even further.

The overall analysis of this cryptocurrency might be positive, but as always make sure you do your own research and take caution when making any decision with your finances.